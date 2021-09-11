CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casual Pint Hosting Tails & Ales Dog Adoption Event with Lost Dog & Cat

By Sally Cole
Falls Church News-Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Casual Pint in Falls Church is hosting Tails & Ales Dog Adoption Event with Lost Dog & Cat Recue Foundation on Sunday, September 12 from noon – 4 p.m. Located at 6410 Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church, The Casual Pint is a franchised gastropub with 35 beers on draft and hundreds more available in its marketplace. For more information, visit either The Casual Pint – Falls Church or Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation’s Facebook pages.

