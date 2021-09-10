CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary King’s X Frontman dUg Pinnick To Release ‘Joy Bomb’ Solo Album On October!

By Jason Price
 8 days ago

Legendary bassist and King’s X frontman dUg Pinnick is gearing up to add another highlight to his storied career, releasing his fifth solo album Joy Bomb on October 15 via Rat Pak Records. The upcoming album is dUg’s first solo album of new material since 2013’s Naked and features thirteen brand new tracks. Joy Bomb is available for pre-order in various configurations on all formats at the link here: http://smarturl.it/dugpinnick.

Rolling Stone

Mick Jagger Joins Brother Chris in Video for Soulful Song ‘Anyone Seen My Heart’

Chris Jagger gets an assist from his older brother Mick in the new video for his song, “Anyone Seen My Heart.” “Anyone Seen My Heart” is a snappy tune that incorporates elements of soul, pop, and ska. The new video, directed by Oska Zak, is simple but charming, opening with a shot of the Jagger brothers working on a song together while Chris goes on to belt lead and Mick provides backup. “Anyone Seen My Heart” appears on Jagger’s recent album, Mixing Up the Medicine, which arrived on September 10th. The song, like several others on the LP, was inspired in part by the obscure 19th-century poet Thomas Beddoes: “I was reading this book by Ezra Pound, and he mentioned Beddoes,” Jagger said in a statement. “I found this book of his called Death’s Jest Book, in which he wrote these kind of weird plays. I read some of his verse and took them and put them to music.” Along with releasing Mixing Up the Medicine earlier this month, Jagger also published his new memoir, Talking to Myself.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Ex-BLACK SABBATH Singer TONY MARTIN's 'Thorns' Solo Album Gets Official Release Date

Former BLACK SABBATH singer Tony Martin will release his long-awaited new solo album, "Thorns", on January 14, 2022 via Battlegod Productions and Dark Star Records. Battlegod will handle distribution in Australia, Asia, Europe and Japan, while Dark Star will handle distribution in all of North and South America, including both physical and streaming.
MUSIC
genreisdead.com

Creeper’s Ian Miles Announces Solo Album ‘Degradation, Death, Decay’

Ian Miles, songwriter and guitarist for UK rockers Creeper, has announced his debut solo album, Degradation, Death, Decay, out October 15th via Big Scary Monsters. Miles previews the record with lead single “Truest Blue.”. The song shows a different side of Miles with the fragile vocals and gentle acoustic guitar...
MUSIC
Sly Stone
iconvsicon.com

Richard Ashcroft To Release ‘Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1’ Album On October 29th

Richard Ashcroft is set to release the new album Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1 on October 29th via RPA / BMG. The album features twelve newly recorded acoustic versions of classic songs from his back catalogue spanning both his solo career and his time with The Verve. After the lockdown was...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALICE IN CHAINS' JERRY CANTRELL Releases Title Track Of 'Brighten' Solo Album

ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist and vocalist Jerry Cantrell has released the official music video for the title track of his upcoming solo album, "Brighten". Due on October 29, "Brighten" was co-produced by Jerry over the past year with film composer Tyler Bates and Cantrell's longtime engineer Paul Figueroa. They welcomed a dynamic cast of supporting players, including drummers Gil Sharone and Abe Laboriel, Jr. (Paul McCartney), pedal steel master Michael Rozon, Vincent Jones on piano, Wurlitzer, and organ. Other rock legends added to the fun of this LP, including Duff McKagan (GUNS N' ROSES) on select bass tracks, Greg Puciato (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN) handling all of the background vocals and Joe Barresi (TOOL, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE) overseeing the mixing of "Brighten". Together, they recorded eight originals and the LP closes with an approved-by-Elton John cover of his classic "Goodbye" as the finale.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Mastodon Announces New Album Hushed and Grim For October 2021 Release

The Grammy Award-winning metal band Mastodon has announced their upcoming album Hushed and Grim which is set to release on October 29. Hushed and Grim is the group’s highly anticipated ninth full-length album marking Mastodon’s first double album and newest record since their 2017 release Emperor of Sand. The metal...
ROCK MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Why Tony Kaye’s 9/11-Inspired Solo Album Took 20 Years to Make

Throughout his more than 50 years of recording, original Yes keyboardist Tony Kaye had never released a solo album. "I never really had anything to write about," he tells UCR. However, the tragic events of 9/11 changed that, and even though it took another two decades to finish and finally release the record, Kaye's solo effort End of Innocence has arrived.
MUSIC
metalinjection

TESTAMENT's Chuck Billy Working On Bluesy, Rock Solo Album

Testament vocalist Chuck Billy has revealed to the Not These Two Fucking Guys podcast that he's plotting a solo album. Billy said he's reached out to guitarists like Mark Morton of Lamb Of God, Gary Holt of Exodus, Glen Drover formerly of Megadeth, and Stephen Carpenter of Deftones about the effort.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Album Review: The Joy Formidable – Into the Blue

15 years is a long time to be in a band, and for Welsh alternative band The Joy Formidable, the group has worked hard to expand sonically while remaining true to their roots. Since their debut album, The Big Roar, in 2011, the group has tried to transcend the arena-rock sound—filled with epic guitar riffs and even more epic choruses—that put them on the map, but with varying degrees of success. For instance, their 2013 album Wolf’s Law doubled down on the formula they created in The Big Roar, which proved that their musicality was no joke. But with their last two releases—2016’s Hitch and 2018’s AAARTH, respectively—it seemed as though the band chose to stray from the path and incorporate new influences and techniques in their sound. This resulted in albums that did not give much in return—a textbook case of growing pains that never found an outlet to thrive.
ROCK MUSIC
Daily Targum

King Krule's live album is sobering, spontaneous

King Krule, also known as Archy Marshall, aligns with the artistic ambitions of his contemporaries but relishes in none of the gimmicks that they utilize. At 27 years old, his discography is more varied than most artists in his field, and his catalog is littered with classics that are distinct to him and his style.
MUSIC
iconvsicon.com

Enuff Z’Nuff Announces Beatles Cover Album ‘Enuff Z’Nuff’s Hardrock Nite’

Enuff Z’Nuff‘s fondness for the legendary rock ‘n roll band The Beatles has been more than well documented over the years. The band, now led by co-founder Chip Z’Nuff, have finally decided to go all in on that fandom and have announced the release of “Enuff Z’Nuff’s Hardrock Nite,” a covers album of some of their favorite Beatles songs as well as songs from Beatles’ members post-Beatles bands. The album will be released on November 12, 2021. Today, fans can get their first taste of music from the album with the release of ‘Cold Turkey’ (Plastic Ono Band cover). The single is available to stream wherever you listen to music online.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

What's the greatest solo album ever? You tell us

Rock has seen some brilliant solo albums over the years. From musicians who took a break from their day job (e.g. Keith Richards, Eddie Vedder, Slash) to those who left bands behind to go it alone (Lou Reed, Iggy Pop, Steven Wilson), the great and good of rock’n’roll have shown that strength isn’t always found in large numbers.
MUSIC
The Independent

Q&A: Jeff Ament feels alive again with Pearl Jam's return

Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament came out of the band’s pandemic sabbatical — which he spent recording a solo album, painting and he dabbled in Olympics analysis with his friend Kenny Mayne — to catch some live music this summer. He saw Guns N’ Roses and Brandi Carlile rocking the stage — and the densely packed masses of fans that came out for a good time.“Both of those experiences were pretty amazing,” he said, “but also a little frightening.”Pearl Jam will play Saturday in front of a crowd for the first time since a Sept. 4, 2018, date at Fenway...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

YOUNGMAN and Celestaphone’s Groundbreaking Album, A YEAR OF OCTOBERS, Has Landed

Ever since the beginning of the Covid-19, things have been difficult for people. Many jobs shifted to working from home, and while the first months were interesting and people had the opportunity to relax, it soon became apparent that this was not how people expected the world to continue. In times like these, hope seems bleak. YOUNGMAN and Celestaphone, however, have come out as the perfect rapper-producer duo to help us see the light at the end of the tunnel a little clearer.
MUSIC
iconvsicon.com

Cole Bradley Captures the Nostalgic Feeling of Young ?Love in New Single “Since College”

Nashville-based singer/songwriter Cole Bradley is proud to debuthis new single “Since College”, out everywhere today. “Since College” was co-written by Cole Bradley (aka Cole Hruska) and Meagan Allen, and produced by Grammy Award-Winning producer Noah Gordon, who Bradley said did an incredible job of helping capture the emotion of the track. During the writing process, it was important to Bradley that they capture the essence of how fleeting young love can be and to take the listener back to that “first love feeling” while remembering how special that emotion was.
MUSIC

