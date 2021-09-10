Legendary King’s X Frontman dUg Pinnick To Release ‘Joy Bomb’ Solo Album On October!
Legendary bassist and King’s X frontman dUg Pinnick is gearing up to add another highlight to his storied career, releasing his fifth solo album Joy Bomb on October 15 via Rat Pak Records. The upcoming album is dUg’s first solo album of new material since 2013’s Naked and features thirteen brand new tracks. Joy Bomb is available for pre-order in various configurations on all formats at the link here: http://smarturl.it/dugpinnick.www.iconvsicon.com
