CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

NASA Goes Back To The Future Testing Spacesuits For Moon And Mars Missions

By zenger.news
thewestsidegazette.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. space agency NASA has successfully field tested new spacesuit technologies for future missions to Mars and the moon. At the same sites in Oregon’s High Desert region where Apollo astronauts once trained and tested their innovative protective gear, NASA and cooperating organizations in September tested new spacesuit technology while incorporating lessons learned from America’s manned and robotic missions to the moon and Mars.

thewestsidegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Tom Cruise gets sneak peek from SpaceX's first private crew

Tom Cruise got a sneak peek at what it's like to circle Earth in a SpaceX capsule. Representatives for SpaceX’s first privately chartered flight revealed Friday that the actor took part in a call with the four space tourists orbiting more than 360 miles up. Thursday’s conversation, like the entire three-day flight, was private and so no details were released.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
AFP

SpaceX tourists talk to Tom Cruise from orbit, provide update on flight

Four space tourists orbiting the Earth in a SpaceX capsule at 17,500 miles per hour (28,162 kph) talked to movie star Tom Cruise on Friday and provided a live update about life aboard the spacecraft. The first space tourism mission by Elon Musk's SpaceX blasted off from Florida on Wednesday for a three-day voyage that is to end with a splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean at 4:06 pm Pacific time (2306 GMT) on Saturday. Mission control said the crew members -- Jared Isaacman, Sian Proctor, Hayley Arceneaux and Chris Sembroski -- spoke with Cruise, who is hoping to make a film in space, from the vessel on Friday. "Rook, Nova, Hanks, and Leo spoke to @TomCruise sharing their experience from space," said the Twitter account of Inspiration4, the official name of the first ever space mission to take place without an actual astronaut.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

SpaceX's first all-civilian orbital mission returns to Earth

Four SpaceX tourists landed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida Saturday evening after spending three days in space, successfully concluding the first orbital mission in history with no professional astronauts on board. Both were bringing astronauts back from a stay at the ISS. Unlike NASA astronauts, the members of the Inspiration4 mission did not go to the ISS but remained in orbit around the Earth. 
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WRAL News

Spashdown set for Inspiration 4 crew

The crew of the Inspiration 4 mission, the first private space mission with all non-professional astronauts, is set to come to an end Saturday night after a three-day mission that took them further from Earth than their professional counterparts aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Their trip home will be...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars#Moon Rock#To The Moon#Apollo#The Seti Institute#The Mars Institute#Haughton Mars Project#Artemis Program#Collins Aerospace#Ntention#Hmi
spacecoastdaily.com

NASA’s Ingenuity Helicopter Captures a 3D View of Mars Rock During Recent Flight

(NASA) – NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter provided a 3D view of a rock-covered mound during its 13th flight on Sept. 4. The plan for this reconnaissance mission into the “South Seítah” region of Mars’ Jezero Crater was to capture images of this geologic target – nicknamed “Faillefeu” by the agency’s Perseverance rover team – and to obtain the color pictures from a lower altitude than ever before: 26 feet (8 meters).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

NASA Confirms Thousands of Massive, Violent Volcanic “Super Eruptions” on Mars

Scientists found evidence that a region of northern Mars called Arabia Terra experienced thousands of “super eruptions,” the biggest volcanic eruptions known, over a 500-million-year period. Some volcanoes can produce eruptions so powerful they release oceans of dust and toxic gases into the air, blocking out sunlight and changing a...
ASTRONOMY
click orlando

SpaceX announces time for Inspiration4 splashdown

SpaceX announced online Friday what time the Dragon capsule carrying the Inspiration4 crew is planned to splashdown after orbiting the Earth since their launch on Wednesday. The private space company made the announcement about its first group of space tourists in a post on Twitter. [TRENDING: Video shows missing Fla....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
LiveScience

Chinese astronauts send back stunning images of Earth from Tianhe space station (photos)

China's Shenzhou 12 astronauts have sent back stunning images taken out of small windows of the Tianhe space station module in low-Earth orbit. The three astronauts, the first crewmembers to visit Tianhe, have been aboard the module since June 17. The crew have completed two extravehicular activities (EVAs), or spacewalks, and carried out a range of experiments, but China's human spaceflight agency has only recently released images taken by the astronauts.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Astronauts return to Earth after China's longest space mission

Three Chinese astronauts have returned to Earth after completing the country's longest crewed space mission. They spent 90 days at the Tianhe module on China's space station, some 380km (240 miles) above Earth. The three men had on Thursday boarded the Shenzhou-12 crewed spacecraft and undocked from the space station.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

NASA to Announce Landing Site on Moon for Artemis Lunar Robotic Rover

NASA will host a media teleconference Monday, September 20, at 4 p.m. EDT, to announce the lunar landing site for the agency’s Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER). The rover will be delivered to the Moon’s surface in late 2023 under the Artemis program and part of the agency’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
okstate.edu

USRI students design flyer for NASA mission

Media Contact: Harrison Hill | Research Communications Specialist | 405-744-5827 | harrison.c.hill@Okstate.edu. Five college students at Oklahoma State University’s Unmanned Systems Research Institute (USRI) are giving NASA the ability to reach new heights and create new technologies for the future. The students, part of the Drone Scholars Program, are continuing...
STILLWATER, OK
Orlando Sentinel

SpaceX aims to send up to 6 civilian flights a year after Inspiration4 success

With the successful launch of the first all-civilian flight on board a SpaceX Crew Dragon, the company is looking to ramp up similar flights in the near future. Benji Reed, SpaceX’s senior director for its human spaceflight program projected as many as a half a dozen flights a year. “There’s nothing really that limits our capability to launch,” he said. “It’s about having rockets and Dragons ...
ORLANDO, FL
Digital Trends

SpaceX tracker lets you see real-time location of all-civilian space crew

SpaceX made history on Wednesday night with the first orbital launch of an all-civilian crew. The groundbreaking Inspiration4 mission marks the first significant step toward opening up space travel to so-called “amateur astronauts,” with private space company SpaceX deploying its reusable rocket system to make it happen. The day after...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nasa solves mystery of Martian ‘craters’ after discovering evidence of thousands of ‘super eruptions’

Mars has experienced thousands of ‘super eruptions’ from gigantic, ancient volcanos over its lifetime, Nasa has confirmed.Scientists previously thought that the number of huge depressions in the Martian surface were caused by asteroids, but the impacts were not perfectly round – as would be expected by craters – but instead had deep floors and benches of rock near the walls, signifying collapse.A region in the north of the Red Planet, called Arabia Terra, was the source of some of the most violent volcanic explosions ever discovered. These eruptions spewed water vapor, carbon dioxide, and sulphur dioxide into the air...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy