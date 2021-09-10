NASA Goes Back To The Future Testing Spacesuits For Moon And Mars Missions
U.S. space agency NASA has successfully field tested new spacesuit technologies for future missions to Mars and the moon. At the same sites in Oregon’s High Desert region where Apollo astronauts once trained and tested their innovative protective gear, NASA and cooperating organizations in September tested new spacesuit technology while incorporating lessons learned from America’s manned and robotic missions to the moon and Mars.thewestsidegazette.com
