Kentucky State

No. 1 football recruit Lebbeus Overton to visit Kentucky, per report

By Kentucky Sports Radio
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky is going up against the goliaths of college football for Lebbeus Overton, but the Wildcat coaching staff is putting up a good fight so far. According to Steve Wiltfong of 247 Sports, Overton, a class of 2023 defensive end who is ranked as the No. 1 overall recruit in the country, will be in Lexington next weekend for Kentucky’s home matchup against UT-Chattanooga. The 6-foot-4, 265-pound prospect playing for Georgia powerhouse Milton High School included UK in his top 12 back in late August.

