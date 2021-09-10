CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Your letters: Masking concerns need to be based on facts

By Editorials
Wadena Pioneer Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike any school board member, I am always looking for input and comments from the people of this district. On August 16, 2021 it was wonderful to see so many people at our school board meeting to voice their concerns regarding a mask mandate. Unfortunately, due to a lapse in board procedure, no board member comments were taken after the public comments or after the motion. Therefore I would like to take the opportunity to respond to the guests.

www.wadenapj.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indiana Gazette

District hears mask mandate concerns

Parents voiced opinions regarding the upcoming implementation of a state mask mandate for all K-12 schools at a special meeting held Friday by the Marion Center Area School District board. Many spoke in the public forum expressing concerns and displeasure with the mandates, saying their children have a hard time...
MARION CENTER, PA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Having concern for others is not a form of communism

Regarding the letter “Mandating mask wearing is homegrown communism” (Sept. 1): I do not understand the reasoning and anger of people who relate to communism the act of protecting the well-being of our families, friends and community from the devastation of the coronavirus. Letter: Trump’s flawed Taliban deal promised an...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thechiefnews.com

Letter: Connection between masks and vaccinations

Three weeks have now passed since Sheriff Pixley posted his anti-science manifesto on Facebook. Since then, we have seen new COVID cases in our County increase from a seven-day average of 22 per day (already scary enough) to 26 per day, for a total number of recorded cases here now over 3,000. COVID has taken 37 lives in this County already.
PUBLIC HEALTH
World Link

Letter: Vaccinate, mask and distance

Vaccinations, masking and distancing are time-proven methods of slowing the spread of a virus. COVID 2019 mutated to DELTA 2021 by adapting, spreading more easily and becoming more virulent. In the name of “freedom,” some are refusing to practice the methods that slow the virus down. It seems forgotten that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masking#Covid#School Children#Asthma#Twitter
Ruidoso News

Letters to the Editor: Please wear a mask

Are we not in a state of emergency here? Wake up, people! Please wear your masks!. I am appalled at the lack of consideration for others. Our children's lives are at risk. Choose life over liberties. Thank you to all of you who are vaccinated and are still wearing your...
RUIDOSO, NM
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Las Vegans as the mask police

I could not believe the recent letter from Erinn Veach, who counted people in the market without masks. Is she the “mask police”? We were told that if we got vaccinated we would not have to wear masks. With 115-degree heat plus the humidity, it is almost impossible to breath with a mask on. All it does is push the carbon dioxide you breath out of your mouth back in. Elderly people have enough breathing problems without adding to them.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bemidji Pioneer

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Stick to the facts, not rumors

While I agree with some things in Jim Sparke’s letter published Sept. 8 lamenting the problems with our educational system, the writer needs to stick to the evidence or facts and not what they may have heard from a dubious source. A judge who chastised the attorneys in one of...
POLITICS
Courier-Express

Punxsutawney parents voice concerns on mask mandate

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board heard from many disgruntled parents about the mask mandate for public schools during the committee meeting last Thursday. “I assume that most of those who aren’t ordinarily at these meetings are here to address the question of masking in our schools, and I have been asked to preliminarily tell you that that is not on the agenda for any formal board actions,” said board Solicitor David Young. “It can’t be. We are a political subdivision of the commonwealth and we are duty bound and legally required to abide by the law and the law is the order from the secretary of health in Harrisburg. It is not a matter of local debate, modification, or arguing about it. If there’s to be a forum to discuss this, this isn’t’ that forum. Technically if people are signed up to address the board on this, it’s not on the agenda, the board could dismiss your request and not let you speak, but they’re not going to do that. We’re not going to drag this on all night because it’s nothing this local board has any control over. It is required.”
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Citrus County Chronicle

Letter perpetuated myths about masks

I read Paul Davis’ Letter to the Editor with curiosity. I wondered why his letter was so at odds with the recommendations of the CDC, so I went to the documents he quotes to see for myself why there were differences. I read “Non-pharmaceutical Measures for Pandemic Influenza in Non-healthcare...
PUBLIC HEALTH
discoverestevan.com

Where Will You Need Proof of Vaccination or a Negative Test?

Premier Scott Moe announced proof of vaccination or negative test requirements will be implemented for a number of establishments, businesses, and event venues across the province starting October 1. This includes:. indoor dining at restaurants. nightclubs, bars, taverns, and other licensed establishments. events and entertainment venues, including conference centres, casinos,...
RETAIL
UpNorthLive.com

Gaylord parents express mask concerns at board meeting

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- One northern Michigan school district impacted by that mandate is Gaylord Community Schools. Following the first day of school for students, the board of education held a special meeting Tuesday night. The board wanted to hear input from parents about the mask mandate. However, not...
GAYLORD, MI
healththoroughfare.com

Are Masks Concerns Justified When It Comes To Children?

The accusations are spreading everywhere at a time when many reopened American schools are experiencing viral epidemics, especially in the case of those that do not have mask requirements. For instance, masks are compulsory in Pennsylvania’s K-12 classrooms. In a few areas, the recently enacted rule has triggered controversy, with certain parents saying that masks are harmful to their kids. One of the many false claims is that masks may harbor germs if they get wet or they produce dangerous quantities of carbon dioxide. Specialists, on the other hand, believe that cleaning masks on a regular basis keep them safe and clean.
KIDS
Leavenworth Times

LETTER: Situational masking

Mr. Proctor can endorse whoever he wants for the Leavenworth school board. He did that in a letter to the editor in the paper Sept. 8, 2021. I spent 25 years of my life in uniform protecting the citizens of this republic to ensure their continued freedoms and that includes those individuals that disagree with me.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
kfmo.com

Mask Requirements Cause Concern for Some

(Park Hills, MO) With school back in session, and some school districts enacting mask mandates over high quarantine counts, some parents are worried their children may be facing problems other than becoming sick from a virus. Others say masks are not healthy and could actually cause health problems. The Centers for Disease Control's latest guide lines indicate universal indoor masking is recommended for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. Some local groups are having rallies against mask mandates with one such rally, the Freedom Rally Unmask Our Children event held last Friday at the All Occasions Hall in Downtown Park Hills. Some in the group cite a study from Gainesville, Florida that indicates students masks were found to have everything from pneumonia causing bacteria to meningitis, food poisoning, parasites, and Lyme disease. The Farmington schools recently enacted a mask protocol after hitting high quarantine numbers. Stay Tuned to KFMO B104 News for any new mask protocol information as it becomes available, or updates on additional meetings or rallies against the mandates are held.
PARK HILLS, MO
Herald Times

Letter: COVID facts, not falsehoods

Do you take your pet in distress to the local plumber? Do you talk to your child's English teacher about fixing the roof on your house? Probably not. It is very sad that some people get their medical advice, not from medical professionals, but from politicians and highly paid entertainers who get financial gain from stoking controversy, not from sharing facts. It is comforting to me that there is a groundswell of support for holding professionals accountable for deliberately spreading falsehoods about the vaccine, masks, Jan 6, etc. We are seeing calls for these small numbers of errant lawyers to be disbarred, and doctors to have licenses revoked.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Longview Daily News

Letter: Boudreau needs broader perspective

I read your story on Spencer Boudreau. How can he say a plan for homelessness is our residents need to hit rock bottom. He is 22 years old, white, lived with his parents until recently. What does he know about rock bottom?. Every week I hand out essentials to these...
LONGVIEW, WA
Independent

Letter to the editor: We need more empathy in mask debate

We often use the phrase "a house divided" in reference to whether we are rooting for the Steelers or Browns. However, here in the heart of football country, we have become divided for reasons bigger than the game of football and our schools have found themselves in a tough showdown with parents and community members on the educational gridiron.
STARK COUNTY, OH
Sedona Red Rock News

Voice your views with a letter to editor

We are more than halfway through 2021, and with major changes related to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, quarantines, industries in economic flux, millions still unemployed, growing inflation, the lack of affordable housing, a federal eviction moratorium soon to end, questions about what to do from Capitol Hill to Sedona City Hall to our own living rooms, there are plenty of issues to address.
SEDONA, AZ
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Restaurants concerned with enforcement of Columbus’ indoor mask order

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The full text of Mayor Andrew Ginther's indoor mask order isn't out yet, but after hearing that Columbus Public Health would use complaints to enforce it, businesses already struggling to catch up are concerned about what that will mean for their staff. “It's a lot of pressure...
COLUMBUS, OH
chelseaupdate.com

Letter to the Editor: Opinions versus Facts

Ms. Higgins’ letter highlighting the choice of words used by Mr. Sawicki in his letter to the editor are understandable. There is more than one answer to her two main questions. People took to the streets to protest George Floyd’s murder with righteous indignation at the issue of racism that...
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy