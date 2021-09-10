Your letters: Masking concerns need to be based on facts

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board heard from many disgruntled parents about the mask mandate for public schools during the committee meeting last Thursday. “I assume that most of those who aren’t ordinarily at these meetings are here to address the question of masking in our schools, and I have been asked to preliminarily tell you that that is not on the agenda for any formal board actions,” said board Solicitor David Young. “It can’t be. We are a political subdivision of the commonwealth and we are duty bound and legally required to abide by the law and the law is the order from the secretary of health in Harrisburg. It is not a matter of local debate, modification, or arguing about it. If there’s to be a forum to discuss this, this isn’t’ that forum. Technically if people are signed up to address the board on this, it’s not on the agenda, the board could dismiss your request and not let you speak, but they’re not going to do that. We’re not going to drag this on all night because it’s nothing this local board has any control over. It is required.”

