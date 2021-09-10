CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans kicker Sam Ficken hurt, questionable vs. Cardinals

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans once again are starting a season with kicking issues after adding Sam Ficken on the injury report Friday with a right groin muscle problem. Ficken was limited Friday. The Titans also signed kicker Michael Badgley to the practice squad, waiving offensive lineman Christian DiLauro...

Sports
