Kittitas/Thorp football’s season opener vs. Manson canceled due to COVID-19

Kittitas/Thorp football’s season opener against Manson scheduled for Friday was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, the Kittitas School District announced. “Obviously with COVID stuff, that’s the way it is,” said Kittitas/Thorp coach Dusty Hutchinson, who could not comment on which players or coaches were affected. “We’re going to try to make it up, and we’ll work our butts off for the kids because they deserve it.”