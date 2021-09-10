CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Firework importer plans to rebuild Muncie facility

wbat.com
 8 days ago

An importer of fireworks headquartered in Delaware County is planning to invest at least 2-point-5-million-dollars in purchasing and rehabbing a vacant industrial building in Muncie. North Central Industries says the project will create 10 full-time and 20 part-time jobs. They say it will turn the former City Machine Tool & Die building into an updated facility. North Central Industries says it will strip the vacant building and rebuild it into a modern warehouse.

www.wbat.com

