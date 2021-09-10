CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Chase the Wind’: juried fine arts and crafts show at CC

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Casper College Werner Wildlife Museum seeks entries for its annual autumn juried fine arts and crafts show. The title for this year’s show is “Chase the Wind.”. Wyoming artists and artisans working in any medium are welcome to submit work. All media are accepted, but in keeping with the theme of wilderness, images featuring humans, domestic animals, feral animals, or trappings of civilization will not be accepted.

