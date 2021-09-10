CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kraken Academy Is An Absurd Time-Loop Adventure That Gets Sillier By The Second

By Marcus Stewart
Game Informer Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m dropped off at Kraken Academy, a dump of a school that apparently looks much better in the brochures. I endure words of discouragement from my cruel older sister before she runs off to join the upscale drama club. I barely have time to soak in my crappy surroundings when an angry student chases a crazy hobo. The two engage in a cartoon-style brawl complete with a comedic dust cloud. The fight is so intense that a nearby car randomly combusts into flames, Simpson’s style. Before I can see the winner of this impromptu scuffle, a small broccoli girl, as in a sentient female vegetable, runs up to whisk me away before I’m late for my first day of school. My thought after this rapid series of unorthodox events: “I have no idea what I’m getting into, but I must see more of it.”

