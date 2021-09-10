'She was the hero:' NC-based airline agent remembers mid-air call about 9/11 hijacking

They had never met each other and they had never seen each other, but for 15 minutes they were the most important people in each other's lives. "When this call fell into my lap, there was an immediate difference about this phone call," Vanessa Minter, a former agent at the Raleigh-Durham American Airlines Reservations Center, said. "She did not give me her name yet. She said, 'I think we're being hijacked.'"