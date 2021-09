SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Senate passed a landmark clean energy plan Monday saving thousands of nuclear jobs that were on the line. The Senate returned to Springfield Sept. 13 and voted 37-17 on Senate Bill 2408 to approve the latest clean energy proposal on the same day the Byron nuclear plant went offline. The bill gives Exelon a $694 million bailout to save the state’s nuclear fleet, which is an important player in the clean energy environment. While Republicans argue Democrats completely ignored downstate communities, sponsors say they’re investing in 16 clean energy job hubs across the same regions. The plan will also save thousands of jobs at the Byron and Dresden nuclear plants.

BYRON, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO