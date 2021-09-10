CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coming of age in the era after 9/11

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI had just begun my junior year in high school when America’s aura of invincibility ended for my generation on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. Even back then, I was an avid follower of politics and world events — one of the few kids to watch the nightly news and read Drudge. But 9/11 heightened my interest in world affairs like no other event could.

Sidney Daily News

Two decades after 9/11

NEW YORK (AP) — A car passed, the driver’s window rolled down and the man spat an epithet at two little girls wearing their hijabs: “Terrorist!”. It was 2001, mere weeks after the World Trade Center fell, and 10-year-old Shahana Hanif and her younger sister were walking to the local mosque from their Brooklyn home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deseret News

Opinion: 9/11 was a day that shattered an age of innocence

Your columnists are proud to participate in this important Deseret News project remembering 9/11. We share our reflections, including the impact on Utah and national politics then and now. What are your personal recollections of the day? Did other Utahns share such feelings and influence political deliberations?. Pignanelli: “These acts...
POLITICS
ideastream.org

"America After 9/11" - Preview

From veteran FRONTLINE filmmaker and chronicler of U.S. politics Michael Kirk and his team, this documentary traces the U.S. response to the September 11 terrorist attacks and the devastating consequences that unfolded across three presidencies. This two-hour special offers an epic re-examination of the decisions that changed the world and transformed America.
POLITICS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

20 years on, 9/11-era unity elusive

The headline of the Sept. 12, 2001, front-page editorial in Le Monde (The World) reflected the global solidarity after 9/11. "Nous sommes tous Américains," it read in French. It was a sentiment translated in countless countries after Al-Qaida terrorists attacked what they considered symbols of American hegemony 20 years ago. The global emotion was most keenly felt in America, of course, as unity coursed through the body politic like no time since Pearl Harbor.
POLITICS
Shawnee News-Star

Twenty years after 9/11

Knowing that the 20th anniversary of 9/11 was fast approaching, I knew I needed to address it. I struggle writing about 9/11 because in many ways it still brings on strong raw emotions and I want to do it justice. For my own history, it is the foremost event and has done more to change this nation during my lifetime than anything else.
LEXINGTON, OK
KPBS

20 Years After Attacks, Is The 9/11 Era Over?

Sept. 11, 2001, certainly wasn’t the the first time the United States was attacked by a foreign foe. But it might as well have been for the two generations of Americans that came of age after the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. “The thing that left America so shaken and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Reflector

Lessons learned after 9/11

For those who lived through Sept. 11, 2001, the drama of Todd Beamer and the heroes of Flight 93 has become an essential part of many anniversary rites. Everyone remembers the final act, with Beamer aboard the hijacked plane, patched through to a telephone operator for a clandestine 13-minute call. After learning about the World Trade Center attacks, Beamer and other passengers decided to try to seize control of the plane.
POLITICS
HuffingtonPost

Only 2 Governors Are So Far Refusing To Take In Afghan Refugees

The majority of states have agreed to accept refugees fleeing Afghanistan, with only two states ― South Dakota and Wyoming ― so far refusing to do so. According to a HuffPost analysis, 37 states are willing to take in refugees. Another 11 have not publicly given their position and did not return a request for comment. The overwhelming support for accepting refugees highlights the political popularity of accepting wartime allies and is a contrast to recent refugee crises. Not all the states will end up housing refugees, whose final placement is made in consultation with the federal government.
IMMIGRATION
Vanity Fair

Joe Biden Basically Tells GOP Governors to Rot in Hell

Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, would you say you’re so completely over this shit? And that you’re thoroughly pissed? Pissed at the people who are to blame for us still having to worry about school closures and positive cases and whether or not we’ll have to spend the holidays away from our families again this year, i.e. the people who refuse to get vaccinated and the public officials doing literally everything in their power to keep this virus going for who knows how long? You’re not alone!
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Larry Elder tried his own Big Lie. He did Democrats — and democracy — a favor.

Will Wilkinson publishes the Model Citizen newsletter. He is a senior fellow at the Progressive Policy Institute. This week, Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom crushed the bid to oust him from office by a roughly 27-percentage-point, 2.5 million-vote margin, with around three-quarters of votes counted as of Wednesday. Unseating Newsom was unlikely. But that didn’t stop Republican Larry Elder — the hard-right radio personality who emerged as Newsom’s leading challenger — from trying to preemptively delegitimize the result with intimations of voter fraud.
POLITICS
Roger Ebert

Civil War (Or, Who Do We Think We Are)

"Civil War (Or,Who Do We Think We Are)" is an account of a country that broke apart and never really got back together. Written and directed by Rachel Boynton ("Our Brand is Crisis"), and shot over a period of years, the film visits northern and southern territories of the United States to tell the tale of the Civil War, the Reconstruction, and their aftermath as they resonate today. It's important here to separate the Civil War from the Reconstruction period. In terms of subject matter, the movie treads familiar ground—the impact of these events on modern life was a constant media topic during the Obama and Trump presidencies. But its thesis that the North won the Civil War and the South won the Reconstruction—via lynching, voter suppression, Jim Crow laws and other forms of disempowerment—will be revelatory to young students, and anyone whose past schooling glossed over or distorted the deeper meaning of those events.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘Free the political prisoners’ and ‘lock her up’: The Justice for J6 rally was many things to many people

The speaker at the podium was coming to the end of a stirring address in which she condemned the media for unfairly maligning the brave few hundred who turned out to rally on Saturday in front of the Capitol building in Washington DC. Today’s protest was not about condoning the violence that occurred in the building behind her on 6 January, but about due process for those who were arrested on that day. They were political prisoners and they must be freed, she said, to roaring cheers. But old habits die hard. Just moments later, at the mention of Nancy...
PROTESTS

