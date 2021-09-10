Working for Congressman Gene Taylor during 9/11 attack
My first job out of college was assisting with military casework for former U.S. Congressman Gene Taylor in the Gulfport, Mississippi, district office. I was at a financial services office during the bulk of the attack watching on TV. My dad had been pestering me about opening a Roth IRA. The financial adviser was trying to talk to me about an investment strategy, and I didn’t know much about the topic at the time. The discussion obviously pivoted toward the events unfolding on his office television. We both silently watched as the South Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed.www.carolinajournal.com
