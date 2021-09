Digital mortgage closings – alternatively known as eClosings – were accelerated by the need for homebuyers and mortgage lenders to remain socially distant amid the coronavirus pandemic. Closing on your home loan without having to be physically present when signing documents has certainly increased in popularity – where the ability to do so is legal. But some experts believe that eClosings could be legalized across all 50 states by 2022, as that process and remote online notarizations (RON) gain more traction.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO