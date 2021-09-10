CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial, CA

IID Continues To Repair Storm Damage

By George Gale
kxoradio.com
 8 days ago

(Storm Damage Repairs)...The storm hit last Tuesday. Imperial Irrigation District crews, with the assistance from additional support crews and mutual aide partners, continue working around the clock to repair the damage. The IID says over 125 transmission and distribution power poles and lines near Calipatria were toppled in the storm. IID officials say they have restored the transmission lines that serve CalEnergy's geothermal power plants. They say they will continue to work tirelessly to ensure all remaining lines are energized as quickly as possible. The District says the geothermal power plants help maintain system reliability and deliver power to the IID, the Southern California Public Power Authority and the California Independent System Operator. The District says the storm caused just a few residential power outages, but about 23 commercial customers are still without service.

