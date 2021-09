Gary Lash from the Shreveport YMCA talks about the Y's special tribute to 9-11 first responders and how folks from across the ArkLaTex can take part. "It's the fourth year," says Lash, referring to the Commemorative Stair Climb, a day of remembrance of the 9/11 attacks, "We'll have StairMasters set up in the lobby and you can climb those stairs as much or as little as you want, to simulate (the World Trade Center's) 110 floors, 2,071 steps to commemorate the fire fighter and other first responders running up while everyone was was running to escape."

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 10 DAYS AGO