A Death Under Investigation

(Mexican National dies from fall)....It happened earlier this month. A resident of Mexico was climbing over the border fence about a half mile west of the Calexico Port of Entry. When he reached the top of the fence, he fell to the ground on the US side of the border. The incident was witnessed by surveillance cameras in the area. Border Patrol agents were notified, and when they arrived at the scene they noticed the man had injured his left leg. An ambulance was called, and the man was taken to the hospital in El Centro, and then transported to a hospital in San Diego. The man died from complications at the San Diego Hospital. The incident is being investigated by the San Diego County Medical Examiners Office and the the Customs and Border Protection's Office of Professional Responsibility. The Department of Homeland Security was also notified of the incident.