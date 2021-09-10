CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calexico, CA

A Death Under Investigation

By George Gale
kxoradio.com
 8 days ago

(Mexican National dies from fall)....It happened earlier this month. A resident of Mexico was climbing over the border fence about a half mile west of the Calexico Port of Entry. When he reached the top of the fence, he fell to the ground on the US side of the border. The incident was witnessed by surveillance cameras in the area. Border Patrol agents were notified, and when they arrived at the scene they noticed the man had injured his left leg. An ambulance was called, and the man was taken to the hospital in El Centro, and then transported to a hospital in San Diego. The man died from complications at the San Diego Hospital. The incident is being investigated by the San Diego County Medical Examiners Office and the the Customs and Border Protection's Office of Professional Responsibility. The Department of Homeland Security was also notified of the incident.

kxoradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US begins flying Haitian migrants home from Texas

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — Some of the thousands of Haitian migrants who crossed from Mexico into a Texas border camp were flown back to their poverty-stricken homeland Sunday by the United States in an effort to deter others from crossing into the country. A U.S. official told The Associated...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
CNN

Texas doctor says he violated the state's strict new abortion law

Washington (CNN) — A Texas doctor is publicly revealing that he violated a state law that bans abortions after six weeks and says he is inviting legal challenges under the controversial law, which has so far withstood efforts by pro-abortion rights supporters to block it. "On the morning of Sept....
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Calexico, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
El Centro, CA
City
Calexico, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Border Patrol#Border Fence#Mexican#The San Diego Hospital
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy