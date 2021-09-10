CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“A Group Where You Can’t Say Anything” opens as a staged reading in the Wall Theater

By Saniya Kelkar
thesandb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe student-written short play “A Group Where You Can’t Say Anything” will be performed as a staged reading in the Wall Theater, Bucksbaum 154. The play, written by Grinnell alum Paige Oamek `20, will be read on Friday, Sep. 10, at 7:00 p.m. Caulden Parkel `22 is directing the reading, which stars Emmarose Mills `23 and Addison Marsh `23.

