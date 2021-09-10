Over/Under-rated Packers

I've had the idea to make this post before the season started and now or basically has. So this is just a quick take on who I think is overrated or underrated. 1. The first and biggest overrated is Rashaan Gary. I don't know why everyone talks about him as if he's going to be better than Clay Matthews, and this is the year he's going to prove it! Sofar he hasn't even been as good as Nick Perry. Though he has been healthier than Nick Perry was. I would love to be proven wrong, but it still seems like he's #3 on the depth chart if Zadarius and Preston are healthy. Right now I would probably be content if he could even be as good as Kyler Fackrell. I don't know why Gary isn't good yet or if he'll ever be good. And I really don't know why everyone has him so highly rated.