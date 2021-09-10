CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 190)

By Alex Kozora
Steelers Depot
 8 days ago

Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.

steelersdepot.com

I will not fight anyone over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021

I love watching college football, but I just couldn’t bring myself to do it last year. Why? A lack of full stadiums. I mean, unlike the NFL, a league that is still pretty darn entertaining to watch without a single person in the stands—at least that’s how I felt last year as I witnessed Pittsburgh accrue a 12-4 mark—college football just isn’t the same without those packed stadiums.
The Spun

Steelers Coach Has Brutally Honest Comment On TJ Watt

Last month, Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler defended T.J. Watt’s decision to hold out of practice amidst his current contract disputes. Apparently, that decision landed Butler in some trouble with the Pittsburgh front office. When asked if Watt will practice in Week 1, Butler elected to “keep his mouth shut.”
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Le’Veon Bell News

Le’Veon Bell might be on the verge of joining an NFL roster for the 2021 season. According to the NFL’s workout list, the Baltimore Ravens had the veteran free agent running back in for a try-out on Monday. Bell was one of two running backs who worked out for the...
Ben Roethlisberger
The Spun

Le’Veon Bell Has Message For Critics After Signing With Ravens

Heading into the 2021 season, the Baltimore Ravens find themselves with a major need for depth at the running back position. As a result, the team has signed an old AFC North enemy to help satisfy that need. On Tuesday, the Ravens added former Pittsburgh Steelers star Le’Veon Bell to...
steelersnow.com

Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Shares Sorrow, Condolences Over Death of Tunch Ilkin

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin joined team president Art Rooney II and others in expressing his sorrow after learning of the passing of Tunch Ilkin Saturday morning. “We lost an incredible man with the passing of Tunch Ilkin. Tunch was special, someone who impacted everyone he came in contact with, myself included. He loved his family, lived his faith, and serving others was his passion. My prayers go out to his family,” Tomlin tweeted from his personal account.
steelers.com

Watch the 84 Lumber Mike Tomlin Show

Catch the 84 Lumber Mike Tomlin Show, hosted Bob Pompeani, every Saturday locally on KDKA-TV at 11:35 p.m. ET. The show will also be archived on the Steelers YouTube Channel. Where ever you wave your Terrible Towel, don't miss a single episode this season by subscribing to the Steelers YouTube Channel now!
thespun.com

Ravens Make Week 2 Decision On RB Le’Veon Bell

We’re just one week into the NFL season, and the Baltimore Ravens have been put through the wringer with injuries. The running back position has been a huge issue, with top three rushers J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill all going out with season-ending injuries in the run up to the season. The team has made some notable acquisitions at the position, including signing former All-Pro Le’Veon Bell.
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Mike Tomlin and the Steelers’ defense a week-by-week unit

The Pittsburgh Steelers were victorious in their Week 1 game vs. the Buffalo Bills on the road, and they now prepare for their home opener against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders. As the Raiders prepare to go across country on a short week, the questions fired at Mike Tomlin during his Tuesday press conference were about the team’s dominant defense.
Yardbarker

Four Raiders Expected to Miss Steelers Game With Injuries

Las Vegas Raiders starting guard Denzelle Good suffered a torn ACL during the team's Week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Good, 30, is a former seventh-round who spent four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He was claimed off waivers by Raiders in 2018 and has started 20 games for Vegas.
NBC Sports

Mike Tomlin: Working for Jon Gruden as a young coach helped me in a big way

It’s been a long time, but when Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was just beginning his NFL coaching career, he worked for his next opponent. Tony Dungy hired Tomlin to coach Tampa Bay’s defensive backs in 2001. But Jon Gruden kept Tomlin in his position when he took over as head coach in 2002, as the Buccaneers won Super Bowl XXXVII. Tomlin was in that position until 2006 when he became the Vikings’ defensive coordinator. A year later, he succeeded Bill Cowher as the Steelers’ head coach.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

SGPN Listener League SuperFlex Live Draft I SGPN Fantasy Football Podcast (Ep.25)

Welcome to Episode 25 of the SGPN Fantasy Football Podcast! This week, Rod Villagomez plays live commentator to a SGPN listener league Superflex draft. Rod breaks down round by round action of the ten team draft. He also gives insight into each of his picks and his final team. Will...
Steelers Depot

Steelers Open Week 2 As 6-Point Consensus Home Favorites Over Raiders

The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to remain perfect in Week 2 by beating the (1-0) Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Heinz Field. Not surprisingly, the Steelers opened Week 2 on Tuesday as six-point consensus home favorites over the Raiders, according to vegasinsider.com. That line has now shrunk to 5.5-points at the time of this post, however.
Steelers Depot

Watch: The Depot 180 — September 14 — Episode 156

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.
Steelers Depot

Mike Tomlin Open To Using ‘All Three’ Edge Rushers At Once

It is now going on half a decade since the Pittsburgh Steelers established themselves as consistently the best pass-rushing team in the NFL. Even though they only generated three sacks in their season opener on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills (still fourth-most for the week), they put an incredible amount of pressure on fourth-year quarterback Josh Allen.
Steelers Depot

2021 Steelers Week 1 Stock Report – Who’s Up, Who’s Down?

TE Zach Gentry – Stock Up. With Pat Freiermuth joining the team and Eric Ebron already having a roster spot, it was unclear how much playing time Zach Gentry would see. There has been a blocking issue in the tight end room for a few seasons now, so any tight end that can provide a plus performance in blocking will see an increase in opportunities.
