Opinion: Law on long-term care is a ‘safety net’?

Vancouver resident Elizabeth Hovde, of the Washington Policy Center, shares information about possible amendments to the long-term-care law. Washington Policy Center is still hopeful for the repeal of a bad long-term-care law. For months, we’ve been making workers aware of the law and its accompanying payroll tax. Beginning in January, W2 workers in Washington state will have a payroll tax of 58 cents per $100 taken from their paychecks.