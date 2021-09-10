Love for animals fuels work of Warren County's Love Mutts

WARRENTON — Warren County nonprofit Love Mutts Inc. has been helping to rescue animals for more than 16 years.

Marlianne Midyette started volunteering at Warren County Animal Shelter, Ruin Creek Animal Protection Society and Vance County Animal Shelter. While volunteering, many people after seeing her love for animals suggested she start her own rescue.

She has since saved more than 7,500 dogs, 500 cats, two horses, three pigs, and a few rabbits and guinea pigs.

“My goal is for every dog I save, they’ll be able to become a house dog,” Midyette said. “It’s been a lot over these years and I’ve had a lot of young people that have stepped up to help by fostering and helping with events.”

She added that she’s received a lot of help over the years from past students and young people she met at various community events who still keep in touch and assist with the rescue.

Many of the young people she’s worked with have reached out to her and told her how volunteering with her rescue gave them the best training to work with dogs and further their love for animals, she said. One of her former students is Brooke Simpson, a Hollister native and “America’s Got Talent” participant.

Love Mutts rescues animals and helps find a new home for them. Through the nonprofit, those looking for a pet can adopt, or foster to own.

Three Saturdays out of the month, Love Mutts hosts events where people can meet some of the dogs and apply to adopt or foster a dog. The events are either in Raleigh, Wake Forest or Cary.

There are also various other events that Love Mutts attends. The group will, for example, go to the Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Sept. 22 for the Bulls’ ”Bark in the Park.”