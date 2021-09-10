CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitmer runs past St. Francis, 36-6

By Steve Junga / The Blade
 7 days ago

Whitmer grabbed an early 14-0 lead on St. Francis de Sales on Friday night at the Glass Bowl, and the Panthers never really looked back in cruising to a 36-6 Three Rivers Athletic Conference football victory.

“Our game plan is to run the football, and I thought we had a good start doing that,” Whitmer coach Ken Winters said. “For a little while after that it was tough sledding, but hat's off to our offensive coaches for making some adjustments. We got it going in the second half.

“It's a good start. We kind of have a chip on our shoulder. Nobody picked us to win [in the TRAC preseason poll], and we're just going to play each game and try to get better each game. Hopefully, at the end, we're there contending for the title.

“It's a different role for us, but it's one that we're going to embrace, and we're going to go with it.”

On his only two carries of the game, Whitmer senior back Jayden Gibson found the end zone on runs of 9 and 16 yards to give the Panthers (3-1, 1-0 TRAC) a two-score edge after 12 minutes.

St. Francis (2-2, 0-1) drew closer in the second quarter, when quarterback Denim Truss found receiver Trey Talboo for a 17-yard TD pass, pulling within 14-6.

But Whitmer took control with an impressive march just before halftime.

The Panthers took over at their 31 with 2:21 left in the half and drove 69 yards on eight plays to take a 21-6 lead to the break.

Kevin Hornbeak, Whitmer's 6-foot-2, 260-pound senior quarterback, connected on passes of 32 yards and 17 yards along the way, then closed the march by ramming in from the 3 just 10 seconds before halftime.

“That was huge,” Winters said of the late first-half TD, “because we had the momentum, and then we tried for the knockout with the [failed] onside kick [after the second TD]. We mishit that one and lost momentum for a while. To get it back right before the half was huge.”

The Panthers then pulled away behind the rushing game of senior back Jaylen Young, who finished with 21 carries for 198 yards and two touchdowns. This came a week after Young ran for 204 yards and two scores in a 43-16 win over Springfield.

“The O line was working hard all week, and they just opened up the gaps real nice for me to get in there,” Young said. “I just hit the holes really fast. We went into halftime and we made some adjustments.

“Our coaches saw stuff they were doing and made the adjustments. We found out they were rushing on the outside, so we wanted to hit really tight on the inside. We started doing a lot of counters. I saw the gaps and I hit 'em.”

On Whitmer's first possession of the third quarter, Young ran five times for 73 yards, with consecutive gains of 12, 12, 11, and 37 yards to set up his finishing 1-yard TD plunge that put the Panthers ahead 28-6 with 7:31 left in that quarter.

Young felt the TD Hornbeak scored just before halftime provided spark for the rest of the game.

“That drive was big,” Young said. “In our offense, we preach about wanting to finish. We had a little bit of time before the half ended, so we wanted to get that ball in the end zone, and we did that.”

In the fourth quarter, Young put the icing on the cake with a 65-yard burst for a touchdown with 10:08 remaining.

Whitmer opted to go for two points to put the game into a running-clock situation (30-point lead), and was successful on a pass from Hornbeak to Evan Hart.

“They went three-and-out and we got the ball and went down and scored,” Winters said of the start of the third quarter. “We just kept on going from there.

“Hat's off to Jaylen Young and how hard he's worked, and obviously to the offensive line, too.”

The Panthers topped St. Francis 395-192 in total offense, including 311 yards on the ground in 42 attempts.

“It was frustrating,” St. Francis coach Bruce Gradkowski said. “There were plays that we left on the field. We've got to come down with catches and hit open passes, and we've got to block our guys.

“But, look, Whitmer's a good football team. They're solid up front, they run the football well, so give credit to them. They did a good job, offensively and defensively, and they just flat-out beat us.”

Traven Horton led the Knights in rushing with 68 yards on 13 carries, and Truss ended the game 10-of-21 passing for 91 yards.

Toledo, OH
