It’s Back! Food Lion Feeds’ Sack to Give Back Program Returns this College Football Season 1,000 Meals Will Be Donated for Every QB Sack

It’s Back! Food Lion Feeds’ Sack to Give Back Program Returns this College Football Season. Food Lion Feeds’ Sack to Give Back program is returning to the gridiron this fall to help feed more food-insecure neighbors. Through the innovative effort to fight hunger, the retailer is partnering with 27 colleges and universities and will donate 1,000 (up to 30,000 meals per school) for every quarterback sack made by the participating institution. The meals will be donated to the local Feeding America® member food bank near each school. Food Lion Feeds has donated 574,000 meals through the previous three seasons of the campaign.