Prep results: McKeel, LCS, Lake Wales among volleyball winners

The Ledger
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighlights: The Wildcats won, 25-18, 25-21, 28-30, 25-21. Lucy Folsom led McKeel with 16 kills and 12 digs, Juleigh Urbina had nine kills, 16 digs and 30 assists. Mallorie Swartz added eight kills. Sofia Burke paced the defense with 19 kills, and Emory Hubbard added 18 digs. For Auburndale, Hailey Shelstrom had 11 kills, Kassidy Pontbriant had seven kills, and Deborah Powell added six kills. Eliene Rios paced the offense with 26 assists.

www.newschief.com

#Lcs#Volleyball#Wales#Auburndale#Winter Garden Foundation#Lakeland Christian 5 2#Ridge Community 3#Lake Wales 3#Highlanders#Santa Fe Catholic 3#The Crimson Hawks#Santa Fe Catholic 4 3#Victory Christian

