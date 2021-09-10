Bernard J. Gambrino, 96, St. Cloud

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Bernard J. Gambrino, age 96, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Thomas Olson will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at St. Paul’s Catholic Church.