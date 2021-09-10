8 reasons to take your kids to Philadelphia

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A new section of the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford opened Friday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to unveil “The Avenue,” which features luxury shopping and fine dining. Saks Fifth Avenue is among several retailers opening its doors in the new part of the mall. “It is without a doubt the most incredible center in the world, and you’re about to walk into the most incredible luxury retail environment there is,” American Dream CEO Don Ghermezian said. American Dream is celebrating the opening with a fashion and art exhibit. The new section will also showcase sculpture gardens designed by New Jersey native Jonathan Adler.

