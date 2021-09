On Friday Sept 10, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released its September Crop Production report. The average trade estimates for the report were negative, and the funds had been aggressive sellers leading up to the release. In the end the report was slightly negative, but close to expectations, which resulted in the grains likely putting in a short term low. Now, it’s not likely we have established the harvest low as of yet, but maybe the “sell the rumor, buy the fact” type trade can help push the grains back to more attractive selling prices.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO