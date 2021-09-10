CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water Mill, NY

Extraordinary Waterfront With Tennis, Pool And Private Dock

By Anne White
Hamptons.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWater Mill’s Cobb Isle Road is a peninsula fronting on Mecox Bay, surrounded by water on three sides. A secluded enclave with no through traffic and just a handful of estates, it’s a private place with an intimate connection to the water. In this special location is a magnificent gated and custom-built waterfront estate on 2.3+/- acres with 500-plus feet of bulkheaded water frontage, a private dock, heated infinity edge gunite pool with spa, and an all-weather tennis court. It’s an extraordinary place to entertain guests or leave the world behind. “The way the land sits, this property offers the best panoramic views to be found on Cobb Isle Road,” observes listing agent Alfredo Barreto, “and every bedroom has a water view – that’s very special.”

