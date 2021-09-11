CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Won At The First-Ever Trending: VMAs? See The Winners Here

By MTV News Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year, as every year, the 2021 VMAs honor the biggest and brightest stars pushing musical and visual boundaries and captivating audiences around the world. So many of those stars started out on a much, much smaller screen — for example, trending on TikTok. That's why MTV launched the first-ever Trending: VMAs, celebrating creators, creatives, comebacks, and what happens when they collide. The fun is streaming live from the MTV TikTok account today (September 10) beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

Winners of MTV VMAs

Washington [US], September 13 (ANI): The latest edition of MTV Video Music Awards, which concluded on Sunday, was a star-studded affair. From Madonna, Jennifer Lopez to Camila Cabello, Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes, several singers marked their presence at the musical event. Apart from setting the stage on fire with...
POPSUGAR

Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, and More Artists Who Won Big at the MTV VMAs

The MTV Video Music Awards took place in NYC on Sunday night, and it was a star-studded event. Artists like Lil Nas X, Kacey Musgraves, Saweetie, and more joined together at Barclays Center as they celebrated some of the biggest songs and music videos from this past year. While there were certainly some showstopping moments — including performances by Justin Bieber, Normani, and Chloe Bailey — we were excited to see which artists took home a moon person. Olivia Rodrigo kicked off the night by taking home push performance of the year on the red carpet, while BTS, Travis Scott, and host Doja Cat scored wins throughout the night. See the official list of winners ahead.
Paste Magazine

VMAs Winners 2021: The Complete List

Once a year, the MTV Video Music Awards remind us what MTV actually stands for. Sunday night’s 2021 awards, staged at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, also doubled as the network’s 40th anniversary celebration, with a surprise Madonna appearance, host Doja Cat and a bevy of pop-star performances filling out the evening.
Glamour

MTV VMAs 2021 Performers List: See the Full Lineup Here

Who's performing at the VMAs? Well, many, many of your favorite singers, that's who. Yes, the MTV VMAs 2021, happening September 12, will be a star-studded event. Everyone from Camila Cabello to Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo is expected to take the stage, and the performances will surely be show-stopping. Below, see a complete breakdown of the performances. Are any of your faves on the list?
washingtonnewsday.com

Who Will Perform at the VMAs in 2021?

The MTV Video Music Awards will be held on September 12th, 2021. The annual awards presentation boasts a star-studded lineup of nominees, performers, and presenters, as well as a number of celebrities who attend and present. Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Taylor Swift, Ariana...
MTV

Olivia Rodrigo Rides 'Drivers License' To A VMA Song Of The Year Win

"I want to dedicate this award to all of the other girls who write songs on their bedroom floor" Facing tough competition from 24kGoldn and Iann Dior, Silk Sonic, BTS, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, and Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo took home the award for Song of the Year at the 2021 Video Music Awards. This evening (September 12), she received the Moonperson for her coming-of-age heartbreaker "Drivers License."
MTV

We Got 'Shivers' From Ed Sheeran's Sweeping VMA Performance

As the sun went down over New York City Sunday night (September 12), Ed Sheeran cranked up the volume for his outdoor set at the 2021 VMAs. Under the stars in the shadow of a sweeping skyline, he debuted a no-frills rendition of his new song, “Shivers,” at Brooklyn Bridge Park.
MTV

Normani Tributes Janet Jackson By Twerking on Teyana Taylor

Normani brought the audience to the "Wild Side" during Sunday night's VMAs. The former Fifth Harmony member returned to the VMAs stage for the first time since she dribbled and dunked during "Motivation" on the 2019 awards show. Normani took to the stage this year and brought her new single,...
MTV

Madonna Toasts MTV and Times Square In Surprise VMAs Appearance

Madame X is a secret agent traveling the world, and her latest top-secret mission took her to New York's Times Square where she opened the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Madonna is no stranger to the award show's stage, she has caused a commotion numerous times on the VMAs, racking up an impressive 20 moonpeople over the course of her career, including a 1986 Video Vanguard Award, making her the first female recipient of the award in VMAs history.
MTV

Kacey Musgraves Sets VMAs Ablaze With Fiery 'Star-Crossed' Performance

Kacey Musgraves has traded the Grand Ole Opry for Barclay's Center as she made her debut at the Video Music Awards on Sunday night's telecast. The country-music queen set the scene with the first-ever live performance of "Star-Crossed," the title track off of her new studio album. Not only did she set the scene, but she also set the stage ablaze, singing on a candlelit stage, surrounded by glowing candelabras. As the song reached its climax a giant heart was set on fire behind her, leaving Musgraves standing on a stage engulfed in flames.
MTV

Busta Rhymes's Commanding VMAs Performance Is One Brooklyn Won't Ever Forget

With the VMAs' triumphant live return to Brooklyn, MTV brought out one of the borough's best, legend himself, Busta Rhymes. The iconic rapper — along with his hype man Spliff Star — took to the Barclays Center stage on Sunday night to perform a medley of his biggest hits, including "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See," "Look at Me Now," and "Pass the Courvoisier," all jams that were amplified by extremely memorable music videos. Rhymes had the audience jumping throughout his medley, before ending his fast-rap attack by telling the audience, "Brooklyn, don't ever forget that!"
MTV

Kim Petras Serves Bubblegum-Pop Realness In VMAs Pre-Show Performance

Ain't nobody gonna stop Kim Petras from slaying the stage. The German-born pop princess catapulted us into the future with her performance at the 2021 Video Music Awards pre-show on Sunday (September 12). Sporting a bubblegum-pink bodysuit after entering Barclays Center in a vinyl mask with her BFF Paris Hilton, Petras performed an electrifying, Lollapalooza-inspired rendition of her latest single, "Future Starts Now."
TVLine

X Factor Singer Freddie Combs Dead at 49 — Rewatch His Incredible Audition

Freddie Combs, a minister who gained notoriety for competing in the second season of Fox’s The X Factor, died on Friday, Sept. 10 at the age of 49. Combs famously received four yeses from the show’s judges for his audition, an incredible rendition of Bette Midler’s “Wind Beneath My Wings,” which he dedicated to his wife Katrina. According to Combs’ public obituary, he died after battling a “brief illness,” while TMZ reports kidney failure as his official cause of death. “Freddie is survived by his wife, Katrina (Kay) Combs, parents Leslie & Nancy Rife, sisters Carrie Rife, Kristina (Andrew) Boggs and nephew Colin...
MTV

Camila Cabello Brought The Miami Heat To The VMAs With 'Don't Go Yet'

Even though her fairy godparent Billy Porter was present at the 2021 Video Music Awards, Camila Cabello left her glass slippers at home. This award show was a different kind of ball. The "Señorita" singer and Cinderella star is no stranger to the annual MTV awards show. In 2018, Cabello...
MTV

Olivia Rodrigo Flew Into The VMAs On A Literal Cloud

Olivia Rodrigo brought her Sour prom concert film to life at the 2021 VMAs on Sunday night (September 12), descending into Brooklyn’s Barclays Center riding an iridescent cloud as poofy as her dress. Her fellow partygoers, dapper in retro suits and flouncy dresses, waited below atop purple tables littered with party cups, as the telltale first notes of “Good 4 U” rang out.
The Independent

Time 100 most influential: Billie Eilish praised by Megan Thee Stallion in moving tribute

Megan Thee Stallion wrote a moving tribute to fellow artists Billie Eilish, who was named this week as one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people.The “Happier Than Ever” artist, who had broken industry records and won multiple Grammys before she turned 19, was described by the rapper as a “unique soul”, with “a voice, style and attitude all unapologetically her own”.The pair first met at the 2021 Grammys, where Eilish won Record of the Year for the second year in a row. Accepting her award, Eilish said she felt Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Jovon Ruth Pete,...
