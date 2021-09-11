Who Won At The First-Ever Trending: VMAs? See The Winners Here
This year, as every year, the 2021 VMAs honor the biggest and brightest stars pushing musical and visual boundaries and captivating audiences around the world. So many of those stars started out on a much, much smaller screen — for example, trending on TikTok. That's why MTV launched the first-ever Trending: VMAs, celebrating creators, creatives, comebacks, and what happens when they collide. The fun is streaming live from the MTV TikTok account today (September 10) beginning at 5 p.m. ET.www.mtv.com
