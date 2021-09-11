Who Won At The First-Ever Trending: VMAs? See The Winners Here

The MTV Video Music Awards took place in NYC on Sunday night, and it was a star-studded event. Artists like Lil Nas X, Kacey Musgraves, Saweetie, and more joined together at Barclays Center as they celebrated some of the biggest songs and music videos from this past year. While there were certainly some showstopping moments — including performances by Justin Bieber, Normani, and Chloe Bailey — we were excited to see which artists took home a moon person. Olivia Rodrigo kicked off the night by taking home push performance of the year on the red carpet, while BTS, Travis Scott, and host Doja Cat scored wins throughout the night. See the official list of winners ahead.

