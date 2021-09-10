CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

No, Apex Legends isn’t ‘forcing’ you to play Arenas

By Emily Morrow
dotesports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the introduction of Apex Legends’ three-vs-three Arenas, developer Respawn Entertainment has encouraged fans to try the mode in a variety of ways. Exclusive skins, flash events that offer coveted crafting metals and loot crates, and battle pass points are some of the methods Respawn has used to get players excited about the VALORANT and CS:GO-style Arenas. The decision to create a mode outside of the game’s traditional battle royale was a divisive one, with some fans saying they loved the mode and the opportunity to do something fresh, while others claimed the move was a death knell for the game.

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Season 10 End Date: When is it?

Apex Legends Season 10 arrived on Aug. 3 with loads of new content. Seer was Apex Legends eighteenth addition to the game's roster of characters, there were new landing locations added to World's Edge, and a new gun known as the Rampage LMG. There was also a new Battle Pass that gave players an opportunity to earn new cosmetics for legends as well as reactive gun skins that feature animations based on a players kill count.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

OG Apex Legends skins returning in Season 10 according to leaks

A reliable Apex Legends leaker has revealed a variety of OG skins that are set to return in Season 10, including some that haven’t been available to buy for over a year. Apex Legends Season 10 is well underway and players are enjoying all of the fresh content that arrived in the major update. Whether it’s the new Legend Seer, the Worlds Edge map changes, or the lethal Rampage LMG, Respawn certainly didn’t hold back with Emergence.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Apex Legends Pathfinder bug doubles the length of your ziplines

You all remember that wild Pathfinder zipline bug from the early days of Apex Legends, right? You know, the one where you could traverse pretty much half the map with one usage of Path’s ultimate ability? Well, an Apex Legends player has found a new glitch that can give you much longer ziplines once again.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Apex Legends dev explains why movement legend updates are so difficult

Respawn Entertainment have explained why they don’t just focus on adding movement legends to Apex Legends as characters like Octane and Wraith continue to dominate. One of the biggest things that helps Apex Legends stand out amongst its battle royale rivals is the fact that characters have their own unique set of abilities and ways to play.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apex Legends#Respawn Entertainment#Lmg#Arenas Respawn#The Ol Charge Rifle
gamepur.com

Fuzzy Logic Crypto skin mysteriously appeared in Apex Legends store

Recolors in the Apex Legends store are some of the most coveted skins in the game. These Store Exclusive skins show up two at a time with the skin required to purchase time with Legend token. This is pretty much always the case outside of major events, and special sales such as the Legend Recolor Store sale. That said, there was a brief window in the Apex Legends store this week where there were three different recolors available: The Trailblazer and Bot of Gold as usual, but also Fuzzy Logic, a Legendary Crypto skin.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Apex Legends Evolution Collection Event brings Rampart Takeovers and new skins

The first major event of Season 10 has finally been announced. It is a Collection Event and it is themed around Apex Legends’ youngest fight: Rampart. She has two different Takeovers, and with this event collection, she is getting her Heirloom. This makes her the third Legend not in the game at launch to get an Heirloom (and other two being Octane and Revenant).
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How the Big Maude Rampart Town Takeover works in Apex Legends

Rampart’s painting the town, literally, in her Town Takeover introduced to Apex Legends by the Evolution Collection Event. The Rampart Town Takeover is called “Big Maude” and is a new Point of Interest (POI) on the World’s Edge Battle Royale map. It is located between existing POIs: Geyser and Lava City. The POI did not replace any major POI, instead, it was put smack in the middle of the rotation between the two existing POIs. It did take out some various buildings, though.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How Early Leaver penalties and warnings work in Apex Legends

When a game of Apex Legends ends, you leave the match. It’s that simple. Right? But what if you want to leave a match before it’s over? What then? Well, abandoning a game isn’t the best look, but in Trios and Duos, you can pretty much get away with it whenever you want if you don’t care about what your teammates might think. That said, there are times that leaving mid-match will come with a harsher penalty.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Gamespot

Apex Legends Rampart Event Adds A Splash Of Paint To World's Edge

Apex Legends' minigun toting hero Rampart is painting the town pink in the game's latest event, titled "Evolution," running September 14-28. Rampart will be opening up shop near Lava City in the battle royale map World's Edge. This new location will feature a custom shop players can use to acquire weapons from vending machines, and even has a paintball course out front that should make a great place for firefights as teams converge on the location.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

What is Tap Strafing in Apex Legends?

The Apex Legends community has always prided themselves on the freedom of movement that the game's engine allows. Sliding, climbing, wall-bouncing, and air strafing have all become integral parts of how many players approach the game. But Respawn has made the decision to remove one specific movement technique because of its inaccessibility: tap strafing.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Apex Legends Evolution Collection Event Update Patch Notes

The Apex Legends Evolution Collection Event is finally here, and with it, an update ripe with many changes to look forward to. The event sees plenty of new limited-time skins for Wraith, Octane, Pathfinder, Fuse, Bangalore, Rampart, and Lifeline, alongside plenty of gameplay changes. Including a town takeover courtesy of everyone’s favorite tinkerer Rampart, the event is sure to change up the game in a myriad of ways. If you’re curious about the changes as a whole though, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s everything that’s been added with the Evolution Collection Event update for Apex Legends!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Apex Legends Patch Notes Include a Big Rampart Buff and New Heirloom

Another Apex Legends Heirloom is coming soon to the game with Rampart the next recipient of a premium melee weapon. Her Heirloom is aptly called the "Problem Solver" and comes in the form of a weighty pipe wrench that dispenses gumballs, too. If that wasn't enough for Rampart mains, the same update that adds the Heirloom is also giving Rampart a fairly noticeable buff that'll allow her to walk with her turret, Sheila, if she doesn't want to plant it on the ground.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Apex Legends Evolution Event Trailer Revealed, New Weapon Leaked

Apex Legends developer Respawn has announced the next event coming up for their movement based battle royale phenomenon titled Evolution, and the new trailer for it seems to have also leaked the next weapon that will be added to the game. The trailer focuses on Rampart and the new outfits...
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

How to show your FPS counter on Apex Legends

FPS is an extremely important factor in online gaming, so here’s how to see your frames per second in Apex Legends through Steam, Origin, Xbox, and PlayStation. Having high frames per second (FPS) can make the world of difference in online gaming, especially in FPS titles. Not only will the game feel smoother and more pleasurable to play, but you’ll have lower input delay, allowing for quicker reaction times.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Apex Legends Season 10 Ranked: Splits, changes, maps

Apex Legends Emergence didn’t bring any big changes to Ranked Play, with the focus on Ranked Arenas instead. But, like previous seasons, there is still a mid-season split to reset. Apex’s Ranked Leagues allows trios to drop into matches against players who will closely match their skill level, and put...
VIDEO GAMES
vgr.com

All the Balance Changes Coming to Apex Legends in Next Week’s Update

Alongside the launch of the Apex Legends Evolution Collection Event next week, on the 14th of September, Respawn has announced that a new balance update will be rolling out. This update will impact a wide range of Legends and weapons, as well as the performance of Shatter Caps. As the focus of the Collection Event, Rampart in particular will be receiving a major redesign.
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

NICKMERCS reveals the Apex Legends feature that Warzone needs

Top streamer Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff argued that Apex Legends has the best health and armor system of any battle royale, and believes Warzone could learn from it. Frustrated with Warzone, NICKMERCS has made the switch to Apex Legends for the foreseeable future. On his grind to hit Apex Predator, he’s fallen in love with the game’s Ranked Play, skill gap, and mechanics.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy