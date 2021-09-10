No, Apex Legends isn’t ‘forcing’ you to play Arenas

Recolors in the Apex Legends store are some of the most coveted skins in the game. These Store Exclusive skins show up two at a time with the skin required to purchase time with Legend token. This is pretty much always the case outside of major events, and special sales such as the Legend Recolor Store sale. That said, there was a brief window in the Apex Legends store this week where there were three different recolors available: The Trailblazer and Bot of Gold as usual, but also Fuzzy Logic, a Legendary Crypto skin.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO