The Atlanta Falcons 2021 Season is less than 4 days away as the Falcons are preparing to host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in NFL Week 1. Just how many wins will the Atlanta Falcons have on their 2021 schedule? Matt Ryan, Calvin Ridley and Arthur Smith will have their work cut out for them as they look to make the 2021 NFL Playoffs. Host Thomas Mott has his Atlanta Falcons 2021 schedule and record prediction on today’s edition of Falcons Today by Chat Sports! Predict the Falcons’ 2021 record at the pinned comment below! The Falcons have had a ton of turnover inside the organization with a brand new head coach in Arthur Smith and a new general manager in Terry Fontenot.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO