A couple weeks ago my wife and I had a date night to celebrate my birthday. A babysitter came to the house (my youngest son's preschool teacher), and we grabbed dinner on a restaurant patio. We finished up a bit early and wanted to grab a drink, and since we were in Maynard already I quickly suggested the beer garden at Maynard's Tomb. The beer garden was understated, some picnic tables on a paved lot between buildings, a small bar area with taps, simple decor and friendly service. On a beautiful late summer evening it was perfect. Drinking delicious craft beer is awesome, drinking ultra-fresh draft beer directly from the source is even better, and drinking said beer outside on a nice day is the absolute best. With the pandemic making responsible people weary of indoor drinking and dining we've seen a proliferation of beer gardens in the area, and I think this is one of the biggest silver linings to a crazy and difficult year and a half (and counting) of COVID.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO