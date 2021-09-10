CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Afghanistan

Seven Reflections Worth Reading About 9/11

By James M. Lindsay, Anna Shortridge
Council on Foreign Relations
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTomorrow is the twentieth anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Not surprisingly, the last several weeks have seen the publication of a torrent of articles assessing the meaning and lessons of 9/11. It’s a topic that has been debated for twenty years and will continue to be debated for decades to come. The lessons that get drawn will inevitably change over time, just as we see 9/11 differently today than we did a decade ago. We inevitably see the past through the lens of the present.

www.cfr.org

Comments / 0

Related
American Progress

Personal Reflections on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11

This Saturday, we mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The events of that day and the resulting U.S. policy decisions had an impact in the United States and around the world, including for many of us now working at the Center for American Progress. For some, the course or nature of our lives changed because of the terrorist attacks and their aftermath. This includes those who served or were called to serve, those targeted for discrimination based on the ensuing rise of Islamophobia, and others whose career trajectories were shaped by the events of that day.
RELIGION
Council on Foreign Relations

More Resources Worth Exploring About 9/11

One of the risks of curating lists of resources on 9/11 is that you are bound to miss a lot of good work. But one of the benefits is that readers point out what you missed. We appreciate everyone who took the time to flag books, articles, movies, podcasts, and exhibits about 9/11 for us. We can’t say we have had the chance to read, view, or listen to them all—let alone to write summaries of each one. The suggestions are too good, however, not to share. So this coda to our series offers additional resources on 9/11 that people recommended to us or that we came across after we posted our earlier pieces. We also decided to relax our rule against home cooking and to list the terrific work our CFR colleagues did to mark the twentieth anniversary of the deadliest day in U.S. history.
POLITICS
Seacoast Online

Letter: 9/11 reflections and US foreign policy

The outcome in Afghanistan should come as no surprise to anyone. The die was cast by Republican President George Bush when he rushed to avenge US honor following the attack on “the homeland” on Sept. 11, 2001. It followed the same tired logic that so many US foreign policy misadventures have followed since the ominous declaration of the threat of communism following World War 2. After communism then came the war on drugs and now terrorism. What bogus & catastrophic war will be waged next?! All of the responses or initiatives have resulted in the same disastrous outcomes: a horrific loss of life, time & resources. One wrongheaded action begets another, begets another so on and so forth.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Osama Bin Laden
Person
George Packer
Rolling Stone

Right-Wing Conspiracy Rally Collapses Under Weight of Right-Wing Conspiracies

A rally for supporters of the “Big Lie” is looking like a big flop. Reports from the start of the “Justice for J6” rally Saturday show an event much smaller than the January 6th Capitol insurrection. Video from on-scene reporters appears to show more members of the media in attendance than Trump-supporting protesters. Although Capitol Police expected as many as 1,000 attendees, and organizers obtained permits for a group of 700, the final turnout looks like it will be much lower, according to reports on the ground.
PROTESTS
texasbreaking.com

Anti-Vaxxers Can Face Serious Repercussions If They Continue To Reject COVID-19 Vaccines: Read Details

Many Americans refuse to get vaccinated, and some interpose reasons linked to their religious beliefs and medical conditions. However, refusal to get vaccinated can have serious repercussions. After the United States, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last month, many business owners and school administrators released vaccine...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfr#Politico Magazine#Al Qaeda#Americans#The Pew Research Center#Catastrophic Success#Muslims#Washington Post#The Washington Post
Shore News Network

Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden dealt a political blow after committee rejects drug pricing control bill

The House Committee on Energy and Commerce rejected a key drug pricing control bill in a stunning rebuke of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic leadership. Democratic Reps. Kurt Schrader, Scott Peters and Kathleen Rice voted alongside their Republican colleagues on the panel, creating a 29-29 tie on the vote to pass the legislation during a committee hearing Wednesday. The hearing was held to mark up parts of Democrats’ sweeping $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, the Build Back Better Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Essence

Doctor Who Said Masks Cause Carbon Dioxide Poisoning Gets License Revoked

The disgraced doctor, Steven Arthur LaTulippe, also spoke publicly against mask-wearing in a Stop the Steal rally in support of Donald Trump. Imagine knowing better and choosing not to do better. A doctor with his own family practice in Oregon was charged with spreading misinformation about the coronavirus, including telling patients that masks caused carbon dioxide poisoning and instructing patients to remove them, Newsweek reports.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Iraq
Mother Jones

Biden Decides Haitian Migrants at US-Mexico Border Will Promptly Be Sent Home

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. The Biden administration announced Saturday that it would begin the mass expulsion of thousands of Haitians who have gathered in Texas border cities. The desperate migrants began amassing at the US-Mexico border in recent weeks after fleeing volatile conditions in Haiti. Haitian migrants have been traveling through Central and South America to try and reach the US border for years. Immigration lawyer Edgar Rodríguez told the Associated Press that he believes misinformation and false rumors about policies led to the sudden surge of people seeking entry to the United States.
IMMIGRATION
Black Enterprise

Rep. James Clyburn Says He Pushed Biden About Nominating A Black Woman For The Supreme Court Before Giving Endorsement

U.S. Representative James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said he pressed President Joe Biden about nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court before he gave his endorsement. Clyburn confirmed reports that he pressed Biden in advance of the Democratic Primary debate last February on Bloomberg TV’s Balance of Power. At the end of the debate, Biden expressed his desire to name the High Court’s first Black female justice.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden’s reset

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was an hour President Joe Biden would no doubt like to forget. On Friday, the Pentagon acknowledged that a drone strike in Afghanistan killed 10 civilians, including seven children, not terrorists. A panel advising the Food and Drug Administration voted to not recommend COVID booster shots for all Americans over 16, dashing an administration hope. And France announced it was recalling its ambassador to the U.S. out of anger for being cut out of a secret nuclear submarine deal Biden had struck with the United Kingdom and Australia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNET

Pandemic unemployment benefits expired on Labor Day. Could they be renewed?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. After the pandemic-related expansion of unemployment insurance ended on Sept. 6, roughly 7.5 million people lost their benefits entirely, with millions more losing the $300 weekly bonus checks. The temporary federal benefits -- which included coverage for those normally ineligible for jobless aid, like gig workers and the long-term unemployed -- were in place since spring 2020 to help those who lost income from COVID-19 restrictions or layoffs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Alaska Senator introduces bill to permanently allow cruise ships to sail to Alaska without stopping in Canada

A new bill aims to permanently circumvent U.S. cabotage laws so that cruise ships can always visit Alaska without needing to stop in Canada. U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced on Wednesday she will introduce a new bill to Congress that would permanently allow foreign flagged cruise ships to sail to Alaska without having to stop in Canada by creating a permanent exemption from the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA).
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy