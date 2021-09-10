Seven Reflections Worth Reading About 9/11

One of the risks of curating lists of resources on 9/11 is that you are bound to miss a lot of good work. But one of the benefits is that readers point out what you missed. We appreciate everyone who took the time to flag books, articles, movies, podcasts, and exhibits about 9/11 for us. We can’t say we have had the chance to read, view, or listen to them all—let alone to write summaries of each one. The suggestions are too good, however, not to share. So this coda to our series offers additional resources on 9/11 that people recommended to us or that we came across after we posted our earlier pieces. We also decided to relax our rule against home cooking and to list the terrific work our CFR colleagues did to mark the twentieth anniversary of the deadliest day in U.S. history.

