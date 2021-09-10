CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams-Bears injury report: A'Shawn Robinson good to go, Eddie Goldman doubtful

By Cameron DaSilva
 8 days ago
The Rams wrapped up their first practice week of the regular season on Friday, just about concluding their preparation for the Bears on Sunday night. The injury report offered no reasons for concern to start the week and just about everyone is healthy going into this Week 1 matchup.

A’Shawn Robinson sat out Wednesday before being limited Thursday, making good progress as he continues to recover from a minor knee procedure. Sean McVay has said all along that he’s on track to play against the Bears and that hasn’t changed.

He doesn’t carry an injury designation into this game, which means he’s good to go for Sunday.

On the Bears’ side, it looks like starting nose tackle Eddie Goldman will miss this game with a knee injury. He hurt his knee in practice on Monday and hasn’t practiced since.

That’s a big blow for Chicago because he’s one of their top defensive linemen, especially against the run.

