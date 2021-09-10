Bet $1+ on Seattle vs. Indianapolis, Get $400!

Carson Wentz is set to make his Indianapolis debut on Sunday, with Russell Wilson and Seattle visiting Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis is a perfect 6-0 at home to NFC teams under Frank Reich and will look to keep that streak going against a Seattle team that's an impressive 11-1 on the East Coast over the past three seasons. It's set to be a fascinating showdown to kick off the first NFL Sunday of the season, and theScore Bet is doing its part to make it even more exciting.