Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) questionable for Week 1
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) is questionable for the regular-season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. (Scott Petrak on Twitter) Beckham was limited in practice all week and is questionable for Week 1’s contest against the Chiefs. According to head coach Kevin Stefanski, he is expected to play. OBJ reportedly looked good during training camp and made tremendous progress in his recovery from surgery in November to repair a torn ACL. If active, the 28-year-old is a boom-or-bust WR2/3 and currently 25th among all wideouts in the latest expert consensus rankings.www.fantasypros.com
