Ferndale, MI

Spend a day out with your pup in this pet-friendly city

ClickOnDetroit.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoing out for a walk with your dog is a time when you can spend some quality time with your pet. While most places are human-only establishments, there are places where you, and your pup, can sit down and relax in the shade. Ferndale is already known for its restaurants and bars, but did you know many of them are pet-friendly? Kila Peeples took her dog, Hank, to the city to check out some of the cool places that have an open doggie door. They checked out three places in particular, Maestro’s Dog Haus, Shiffer Park, and Urbanrest Brewing Company.

