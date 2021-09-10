Win Trip to Nashville on EatLafayette's Digital Passport

Photo by Lance LeBlanc, Lafayette Travel

We recently visited Poor Boy’s Riverside Inn , one of the locally-owned restaurants in Acadiana to show just how easy it is to get registered to win a trip to Nashville on the EatLafayette Digital Passport.

EatLafayette is in full swing, with over 100 local restaurants participating. Each year restaurants line up to take part in the EatLafayette promotion that encourages people to take advantage of the great food we have in Acadiana.

click here to visit the lafayette travel website to see the complete list of eatlafayette restaurants

As part of the EatLafayette promotion, participating restaurants are offering food and/or drink specials and discounts, accessible through the EatLafayette Digital Passport , along with a chance to win a 3-night getaway to Nashville, including hotel accommodations and airfare! Time is of the essence, though: the contest ends Sunday, September 12, 2021.

Photo by Lance LeBlanc, Lafayette Travel

The EatLafayette Digital Passport is NOT an app that you download to your phone; it is a website that you visit when you visit a participating EatLafayette restaurant. Just open the app, check for specials, check in , and voila: you are on your way to saving money AND are registered to win the trip!

While at Poor Boy’s Riverside Inn , we checked in on the EatLafayette Digital Passport (it’s SO easy!). Lori and Richard, the owners of Riverside Inn, were there to greet us and man, were they ever crabby!

Of course, we mean that in the best way: they served us up fresh, delicious crab meat in so many ways!

Photo by Lance Leblanc/Lafayette Travel

Front and center was the Crab Cake . Stuffed with jumbo lump crab meat in a creamy cheese filling, fried, and served with a Creole honey-mustard glaze and a taster of fried crab fingers, this one was a hit!

Photo by Lance LeBlanc/Lafayette Travel

The Riverside Inn Famous House Salad should have been called the Riverside Inn Famous Mansion Salad – this thing is huge, and it’s loaded! The Famous House Salad features jumbo lump crab meat, shrimp, and crawfish tossed on a bed of mixed greens, with cheese, bacon and a mild dressing then garnished with a selection of pickled vegetables. Large enough to satisfy even the biggest appetite.

Photo by Lance LeBlanc/Lafayette Travel

The Lump Crab Meat sounds like a simple dish, and it really is. It appears to be nothing more than crab meat, until you put it in your mouth. Lightly buttered with just a hint of seasoning, the sweet, unique flavor of the crabmeat is the star of this tasty dish!

Photo by Lance LeBlanc/Lafayette Travel

Of course, while we were enjoying our meal, we checked in on the EatLafayette Mobile Passport! When you check in on the Mobile Passport , your name is automatically entered into the drawing to win a 3-night getaway to Nashville!

Photo by Lance LeBlanc/Lafayette Travel

Thanks again to our friends at Poor Boy’s Riverside Inn for the hospitality and the great food. They have been serving up delicious, fresh seafood to Acadiana for 3 generations, since 1932!

GET TO AN EATLAFAYETTE RESTAURANT TODAY

There are over 100 local restaurants participating in the EatLafayette campaign ; take your family, your special someone, or yourself out for a great meal today!