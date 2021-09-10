CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Closer Look at Jennifer Lopez’s Venice Film Festival Red Carpet Look

At long last, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have arrived. The couple touched down on the red carpet on the second to last day of the Venice Film Festival for Affleck’s latest movie, “The Last Duel,” which he also wrote the screenplay for. Starring alongside him are Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer.

