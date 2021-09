TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — AG Equipment company is now requiring their employees to be vaccinated by October 15 or they’ll be looking for a new job. “I’m not saying you have to get vaccinated, I’m saying if you want to work for AG you have to get vaccinated,” an employee told others in a video obtained by NewsChannel 8. “I’m not trying to bully anybody, that’s not my intent.”

