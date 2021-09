Fuel is the second-largest expense at trucking companies, and FreightWaves has brought together a group of experts to talk about it on Sept. 22. The virtual FreightWaves Fuel Buyers Summit is set to begin at 9 a.m. A distinguished group of seven well-known thought leaders in the field will be interviewed by FreightWaves editorial team members to probe what is driving fuel markets today. The subject is particularly timely given that the retail price of diesel, as measured by the Department of Energy, is up almost $1 per gallon from this time last year.

TRAFFIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO