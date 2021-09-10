CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laguna Vista, TX

Vigil held for LVPD officer fighting COVID-19

By Editor
portisabelsouthpadre.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Laguna Madre community gathered at Roloff Park, in Laguna Vista this past weekend to spiritually support a local police officer fighting COVID-19. Organized by Cameron County Constable Pct. 1 Norman Esquivel and Brownsville Police Department officer Eric Castillo, a candlelight vigil was held for friends and family of Officer Noah LeBlanc, who is currently in the hospital. Several local police departments attended the vigil, from Los Fresnos, Los Indios, Port Isabel and South Padre Island.

www.portisabelsouthpadre.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Brownsville, TX
Health
City
Port Isabel, TX
Cameron County, TX
Society
City
Los Indios, TX
City
Los Fresnos, TX
Brownsville, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Health
City
Brownsville, TX
Cameron County, TX
Health
Cameron County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Laguna Vista, TX
City
South Padre Island, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Cameron County, TX
Brownsville, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vigil#Kidneys#Covid 19#Onetwo Church#Press#Ems
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy