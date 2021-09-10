CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA 2K22 player ratings: How do the league’s biggest stars rank now?

By GLHF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EemEL_0bsYkKtq00

Basketball, they say, is a strong link sport. Soccer, by contrast, is a weak link sport. In other words, results are often determined by momentary lapses and defensive breakdowns, so great teams with no weak links tend to win, rather than individual superstars accompanied by ten journeymen.

Cut to LeBron picking up rings for Miami, Cleveland, and the Lakers by sheer force of will. The superstars aren’t just the most exciting part of the sport; they are the strong links who decide the outcomes. They are the NBA. No shade intended, Jordan Clarkson.

Getting their stats right in NBA 2K matters, then. *Puts on best Al Pacino voice* Waddya got, 2K22?

1

Nikola Jokic - DOWN (95 OVR in 2K22, 96 in 2K21)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f29yf_0bsYkKtq00

Nuggets big man Jokic has been scoring like a 6-foot-11-inches center has no right to be doing ever since he signed that contract extension in 2018. When you see Wilt Chamberlain’s records tumbling in the wake of your on-court performances, you know you’re doing pretty okay.

After ballooning in weight to avoid being pushed around and then stripping it all off again for the last season, the Joker earned himself the regular season MVP award. And he’s still down on last year. What’s a Serbian giant to do?

This one’s probably down to injury troubles, but rest assured Nuggets MyGM players, he’s still a total beast.

2

LaMelo Ball - UP (85 OVR in 2K22, 84 in 2K21)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aQ4py_0bsYkKtq00

If there’s ever a case for nominative determinism, top-3 NBA draft pick brothers Lonzo and LaMelo Ball make it. Imagine if they’d focused on ice hockey instead.

LaMelo made good on his top pick status for the Hornets by breaking Markelle Fultz’s record and becoming the youngest player in league history to record a triple-double. A few weeks later, the 19-year-old became the youngest player to record a 30-point game, too.

There’s a lot of – let’s say, excitement – in Buzz City for Ball’s future, and that’s reflected in what some would consider a modest 1-point OVR upgrade from last year.

3

LeBron James - DOWN (96 OVR in 2K22, 97 in 2K21)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2edYJs_0bsYkKtq00

Pioneering point-forward LeBron is 36 years old now. If anything, that’s still surprisingly young — he’s been the dominant force in the league since Mean Girls hit the cinemas. Still, time makes a fool of us all, and even a championship ring magnet with deltoids the size of Muggsy Bogues has an expiry date.

He’s certainly not hit it yet, but with a one-point decrease from last year, 2K’s saying Mr. James is no longer far and away the best talent in the league. Three other players share a 96 OVR rating, in fact…

4

Kawhi Leonard - UP (96 OVR in 2K22, 95 in 2K21)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y83fi_0bsYkKtq00

…And Kawhi’s one of them. This means, finally, the league’s most underrated player for the last decade is probably rated correctly now. His media-shy tendency and focus on on-court fundamentals which typifies the Popovich-era Spurs kept him away from the limelight early in his career, but since winning a ring at Toronto then making an extremely high-profile move to the Clippers in the following offseason, Leonard’s become one of the elite SFs — and the most famous cornrow apologist — in the league. Have an extra point on your OVR, Kawhi.

5

James Harden - DOWN (94 in 2K22, 95 in 2K21)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ag6bt_0bsYkKtq00

Maybe the league’s most controversial player, but definitely one of the most effective. Harden’s euro step and lithe, on-the-fly adjustments when he takes flight demonstrate his rare talent, but the 20 points he gets at the line every night are what wins games.

Injuries have slowed down an otherwise unplayable Nets PG/SG, and his rating this year tells that story. Still one of the league’s absolute elite, but as his age increases and the injuries accumulate, defenders have at least a half-chance of keeping him from either the bucket or the stripe in 2K22.

6

Khris Middleton - UP (88 in 2K22, 85 in 2K21)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X0j1C_0bsYkKtq00

Winning a championship changes things. Nothing solidifies a player’s potential like slipping a ring on his finger, and so it proves with Bucks veteran Khris Middleton. He’s been averaging somewhere near 20 PPG since Giannis was still a draft prospect, but it’s fair to say the limelight has evaded him.

Well, step up and take a bow, Mr. Middleton, with that shiny new 88 OVR rating of yours. Three points is a serious adjustment by NBA 2K standards, and if anyone has any arguments against this one we’d love to hear it.

7

Steph Curry - DOWN (96 OVR in 2K22, 97 in 2K21)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15DY9h_0bsYkKtq00

What a strange few years it’s been for Warriors fans. From appearing like an imperious winning dynasty in 2018-19 to finishing rock bottom in the west with just 15 wins in 2019-20… and then finding themselves somewhere in the middle of the conference again this season, you could hardly blame for pulling Steph Curry and Co.’s ratings out of a hat for this game.

Like the newly lowered Harden, injuries have had their say in Curry’s effectiveness on the court and result in a new 96 OVR in the game. He’s still the best three-point shooter in the league, and he can still break your ankles with an eyebrow raise. He’s just not tangibly better than KD or Giannis anymore, by whatever abstract metric the OVR constitutes.

8

Trae Young - UP (89 OVR in 2K22, 87 in 2K21)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qdh2t_0bsYkKtq00

Hands up who had the Hawks making a deep payoff run this last offseason? Mmhmm, yep… I see we have a few liars reading this article.

It’s true that Atlanta’s been building a young and exciting roster for a few years now, but until the last season they’d remained perennial Western Conference basement dwellers since… well, since they moved over from being Eastern Conference basement dwellers.

Trae Young’s extraordinary postseason efforts were a huge part of that success, so he rightfully finds himself among the ranks of the truly elite in this year’s game.

9

Domantas Sabonis - DOWN (86 OVR in 2K22, 87 in 2K21)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d28tB_0bsYkKtq00

We can’t figure this one out. What did Domantas do wrong? Sure, he missed the rest of the 2019-20 season after the March shutdown due to injury and surgery, but he was right back at top level last season. He even found himself in the All-Star Game, albeit as an injury replacement for KD. Perhaps it was the Pacers’ slightly anonymous season record, or maybe the other elites just got that bit more elite around him. You’re still an 87 in our hearts, Domantas.

10

Kevin Durant - NO CHANGE (96 OVR in 2K22, 96 in 2K21)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S6pm3_0bsYkKtq00

It’s probably not a total coincidence that the Warriors’ dramatic change in fortunes mentioned above happened the exact moment Kevin Durant and that 7-foot-5-inch wingspan of his packed up for the Nets. Since then he’s only maintained that impossibly high level of competitiveness, professionalism and a soft touch that no one with a 7-foot-5-inch wingspan should be able to possess.

And yet here is KD, about to start his 14th NBA season (the man used to play for the Sonics, for crying out loud), rated equally with LeBron, Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Kawhi Leonard.

That’s something, isn’t it? He’s probably not too upset about maintaining that 96 OVR.

Written by Phil Iwaniuk on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

100 Best Players In The NBA 2K22: LeBron, KD, Curry, And Giannis Tied For The Top Rating

NBA 2K22 has the potential to become one of the best additions to the series. The developers have done a great job of making the series enjoyable once again. Whether you try MyCareer or other modes, it is a breath of fresh air. But any sports game is incomplete without the precise ratings of the players. With the game being released a few days ago, players are getting the hang of the best players in the game.
NBA
AllPacers

He Only Has Nine Fingers, But Is He The Best Dunker In NBA History? This Former Boston Celtics First Rounder Who Also Played For The Suns, Heat, Pacers, Nets, Rockets, Timberwolves And Mavericks, Doesn't Get Talked About Enough

Many people believe that Vince Carter, Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins are probably three of the best dunkers to ever step foot in the NBA. However, one name that does not get brought up enough is Gerald Green. Green played 12 seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, Miami...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Markelle Fultz
Person
Trae Young
Person
Wilt Chamberlain
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Muggsy Bogues
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Kevin Durant
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ben Simmons wanted Doc Rivers to apologize

The tension between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers appeared to reach a point of no return immediately after the team was eliminated from the playoffs. Doc Rivers contributed to that, and it sounds like Simmons may have expected the coach to face internal consequences. After the Sixers lost Game...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Rich Paul planning to cut ties with Sixers over Ben Simmons situation?

Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia, and he may be taking others with him as well. Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas reported on Tuesday that there is a high chance 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will be included in any Simmons trade. The two players are both represented by power agent Rich Paul, and Paul reportedly wants both of his clients out of Philadelphia. Dumas adds that some local organizations had been planning to partner with Maxey on community events. They were told to cancel those plans though because Paul does not want Maxey to grow roots in the city if he could be leaving.
NBA
AllClippers

Patrick Beverley Reacts to Ben Simmons Trade Rumors

Ben Simmons is one of the last remaining dominoes of the NBA off-season left to fall. For months, it's been reported that Ben Simmons wants to leave Philadelphia, and those rumors are only getting louder. Most recently, some have linked him to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Patrick Beverley is excited about...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Nba 2k#Nba Championship#Nba History#Lebron#Lakers#Ovr#Serbian#Nuggets Mygm#Lamelo Ball#Hornets#K#Clippers#Harden#Bucks#Warriors
basketballinsiders.com

Philadelphia 76ers make shock Ben Simmons trade U-turn:

Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly decided to stick with wantaway point guard Ben Simmons and now expect him to play ball in Philly for the 2021/22 season. According to reports, the Sixers haven’t received a good enough trade offer to tempt them into parting with their star Australian point guard and, with the upcoming NBA season now just a month away, are no longer willing to do business.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Soccer
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Kuzma, Trades, Bulls, Johnson, Nets, Ellis, Wizards

Kyle Kuzma was traded to the Wizards as part of the Russell Westbrook trade. though the forward believed he was headed to Sacramento. Shortly before the Westbrook deal was announced, it was reported that the Kings were closing in a deal that would have sent Buddy Hield to the Lakers in exchange for Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Montrezl Harrell.
NBA
gamepur.com

How to dunk in NBA 2K22

Let’s be honest about one thing: if you’re new to NBA 2K22, you want to dunk a basketball more than anything. Throwing it down in 2K has several benefits, including scoring easy points against the opposition and some swagger along the way. If you need helping dunking in NBA 2K22, we’re here to help. Let’s go over what you need to know in 2K22.
NBA
ClutchPoints

NBA 2K22 Review: Is NBA 2K22 worth it? Should you buy it now?

NBA 2K22 is finally out, and a lot of us have been waiting for this game since last year. Being the first NBA 2K title to be made specifically for the next-gen consoles, playing on the PS5 and Xbox Series X feels extra special. But is it actually worth the extra dimes you’ll spend? We take a look at how good NBA 2K22 brings the brand in our NBA 2K22 review.
NBA
totalgamingnetwork.com

NBA 2K22 is Now Available

A new yearly basketball game. If you were itching to play the latest annual release of a basketball game, your wait is finally over. Today marks the release date for NBA 2K22 from 2K and Visual Concepts. Much like the sports offerings from EA, NBA 2K22 is doing the thing where there is a divide between the last-gen versions and the next-gen versions.
VIDEO GAMES
CBS Chicago

NBA Stars Set To Coach Local Players At Peace Games At St. Sabina Church

CHICAGO (CBS) — Basketball is back. One of the biggest games in Chicago returns this weekend at St. Sabina Church in the Auburn Gresham community. NBA stars will coach local players in a famous face-off known as the Peace Games. CBS 2’s Lauren Victory got an exclusive look behind the scenes. The Saint Sabina gym is ready to welcome a packed and pumped house this weekend for the 9th Chicago Peace Games. “We speak to the young men before they play and it’s like the Final Four,” said NBA referee James Capers, laughing. He’s been a Peace Games staple since its 2012 beginnings and...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
69K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy