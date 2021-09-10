CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 15 Best Baby Toys for 6- to 12-Month-Olds to Hit, Kick, Stack, and Stick in Their Mouths

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearning colors, sounds, numbers, and even the periodic table (it’s never too early) has never been so fun. After that initial newborn phase, toys for babies become more than just a visually fascinating distraction. Curiosity kicks in with full force in babies from 6 to 12 months old as they start to recognize faces and items, and that’s when the real interaction begins. Toys targeted for this age group can aid development, help babies start to get in tune with their senses, and teach them via sound, colors, and different textures. We’ve found 15 of the best toys for 6-month-olds through 12-month-olds to thrill your baby and keep them busy for at least a little while.

