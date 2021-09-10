The 15 Best Baby Toys for 6- to 12-Month-Olds to Hit, Kick, Stack, and Stick in Their Mouths

This boy knows what kids want in a smartwatch, and his mom knows what parents need. As a mom, I like the idea of being able to get in touch with my kids in case of emergency and knowing if they stray from where they’re supposed to be. So I can understand why parents have begun to buy smartwatches for their children, especially those who are too young for cell phones. But since the market is flooded with at least 8,000 different kinds (not a real statistic), it’s hard to decide which smartwatch is the best for your own child. To keep you from being overwhelmed with gadget choices, my 9-year-old son and I decided to take one for the team and do some testing.

