Colonels, Cajuns to square off Saturday night on ESPN3

Lafayette, Louisiana (Cajun Field) Nicholls Game Notes (PDF) | Louisiana Game Notes(PDF) • The Nicholls State University football team’s 50th season has already been one of the most unique in the program’s history. Prior to Hurricane Ida, the Colonels left two days early for Memphis and stayed for most of the following week in preparation for the Saturday, Sept. 11 matchup against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. Kickoff in Cajun Field is scheduled for 6 p.m. The matchup will air on ESPN3 and can be listened to on ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM.