Lollar Releases Regal Humbucker for Jazzmasters
While not totally new in design, the Regal For Jazzmaster is based on our popular Regal Humbucker, which is in turn based on the idea behind Fender's original Wide Range Humbucker (WRHB) pickups. Due to the larger dimensions of the WRHB design, they have been limited to a small number of guitar models. So we've modified the construction to accommodate for direct installation in Jazzmaster pickup routs to offer that same great tone to even more guitarists. Regal humbuckers offer a fat tone with clear top end sparkle and a vocal mid-range with great note definition. Original vintage instruments equipped with the Fender WRHB featured the same pickup for the neck and bridge positions, which caused an imbalance in tone and volume from the two positions. But we've modified our neck pickup to offer improvement in this area without sacrificing the characteristics that create the signature tone.www.premierguitar.com
Comments / 0