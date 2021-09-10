CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov Vetoes North Carolina Bill Limiting K-12 Racial Teaching

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has rejected a bill to limit how teachers can discuss certain racial concepts inside the classroom. Republicans do not appear to have the necessary votes to override the Democratic governor's veto on Friday. The proposal would have prohibited teachers from compelling students to personally adopt any ideas from a list of 13 beliefs. North Carolina's bill follows a national trend of Republican-controlled legislatures looking to combat certain ideas they associate with “critical race theory.” The GOP has not identified a single case of alleged “indoctrination” that House Bill 324 would have prevented.

