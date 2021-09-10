School News

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Community College of Allegheny County continues to expand its evening and weekend class offerings to give students the benefit of a flexible schedule that fits with their lifestyle. Ideal for individuals who have jobs or juggle busy family routines, the classes enable students to further their educational goals on their own time and in the ways that best suit their needs. Academic services such as tutoring, advising and class scheduling are available online as well as in person during day, evening and weekend office hours.

